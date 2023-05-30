Carnival Cruise Ship Is On Its Way to the U.S. for the First Time

A Carnival cruise ship has departed from Barcelona, Spain and is now making its way to the the U.S. for the first time.



Carnival Venezia recently was transferred over to Carnival Cruise Line from sister line Costa Cruises. After spending some time in dry dock being converted over to a Carnival Fun Ship, the vessel is now on its way to New York City.



Carnival Venezia departed from Barcelona on Sunday and is now on a two week transatlantic voyage and is scheduled to arrive in New York City on June 13. Once in New York, the ship will spend the next year sailing a variety of cruises from the Northeast.

The ship’s first cruise from New York, a four-day cruise to Bermuda, is set for June 15, 2023. The cruise ship will then operate 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries from the Big Apple. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

“Following an extensive enhancement, Carnival Venezia really looks and feels like part of the Carnival family – with Italian theming and unique flair that I know our guests will appreciate,” said Duffy. “I’m looking forward to experiencing some of the ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ elements with our first guests and I can’t wait to welcome the ship for her debut in New York.”

Carnival Venezia is the first cruise ship to debut “Carnival Fun Italian Style.” Distinct entertainment programming, such as a special Captain’s Venetian Toast and an Italian street party on Lido were created to enhance guests’ experience with the ship’s immersive Italian theming.

The cruise ship also introduces several new dining and beverage offerings, including the specialty restaurant, “Il Viaggio,” which promises a culinary voyage of the best regional dishes and drinks from several regions of Italy.

Along with the new concepts, Carnival Venezia also features several Carnival mainstays that guests know and love, including Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint, the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table, along with Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

Much of the ship’s original interior design serves as an architectural homage to the city of Venice, Italy, which inspired the new concepts and programming.