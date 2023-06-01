Princess Cruises Launches 2 New Cruise Deals, Up to 40% Off

Princess Cruises is kicking off the month of June with new two cruise deals that include up to 40% off vacations on their ships.

These two new cruise deals from Princess Cruises, one of the world’s leading premium cruise lines, start today June 1, 2023.

The first deal that Princess is offering is up to 40% off cruise fares with deposits lowered to just $100 per person. This includes cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, Japan, Asia, Alaska, Tahiti, and the Panama Canal. This offer is good on cruises that depart from September 2, 2023 through June 14, 2024. Reference Promo Code: MRN.

The second deal that Princess Cruises is offering is hundreds of cruises priced under $100 per day, per person. This deal also includes cruise deposits marked down to $100 per person. This offer is good on cruises that depart from June 2, 2023 until September 28, 2024. Reference Promo Code: NL1.

For complete terms and details of these two new cruise deals from Princess Cruises that went live on June 1, 2023, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.

This offer is only available for residents of North America.