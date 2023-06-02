Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Bringing Unique Ship Back to Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line Bringing Unique Ship Back to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back their one of a kind ship, Norwegian Epic, to Port Canaveral this December where the vessel will sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Epic will sail from Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, from December 17, 2023 until April 2024. The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.  View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Epic

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Thanks to our great partnership and strong collaboration with Norwegian, we’re delighted to welcome back Norwegian Epic. She’s a terrific addition to our fleet of homeported ships offering a variety of Caribbean sailings to meet the surging demand,” stated Capt. john Murray, Port CEO. “We’re proud to be the preferred port for millions of cruisse guests, and proud of the confidence in our Port to deliver a high-quality experience.”

Sponsored Links

In an announcement, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said, “we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-out destinations around the world.”

Norwegian Epic is the only one in its class making it a truly unique cruise ship.  The 155,000 gross ton ship has 19 decks and carries 4,100 passengers at double occupancy.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Bringing Unique Ship Back to Port Canaveral
Previous article
Princess Cruises Launches 2 New Cruise Deals, Up to 40% Off
Next article
12 Top Mistakes Cruisers Make on Cruise Ship Sea Days

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,362FollowersFollow
9,101FollowersFollow
61,800SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share