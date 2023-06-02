Norwegian Cruise Line Bringing Unique Ship Back to Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back their one of a kind ship, Norwegian Epic, to Port Canaveral this December where the vessel will sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Epic will sail from Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, from December 17, 2023 until April 2024. The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Epic

“Thanks to our great partnership and strong collaboration with Norwegian, we’re delighted to welcome back Norwegian Epic. She’s a terrific addition to our fleet of homeported ships offering a variety of Caribbean sailings to meet the surging demand,” stated Capt. john Murray, Port CEO. “We’re proud to be the preferred port for millions of cruisse guests, and proud of the confidence in our Port to deliver a high-quality experience.”

In an announcement, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said, “we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-out destinations around the world.”

Norwegian Epic is the only one in its class making it a truly unique cruise ship. The 155,000 gross ton ship has 19 decks and carries 4,100 passengers at double occupancy.