New Cruise Ship Will Have Exclusive Artwork on the Hull

A new MSC Cruises’ ship will debut next year and feature hull art that will reflect that the vessel will be the most environmentally advanced ship in the cruise line’s fleet.



MSC Euribia will launch in June 2023 and cruises on the new cruise ship have opened for bookings. It will be the cruise line’s second LNG powered ship and will also be their most environmentally friendly vessel.

MSC Euribia will strike a markedly different silhouette than her sister cruise ships in the Meraviglia-Plus class, thanks to an exclusive artwork designed as a commitment by MSC Cruises to the sea.

MSC Cruises held an exclusive international design competition through Talent House to create a unique artwork for the ship’s hull, inspired by the sea and its important marine ecosystem. The design will be featured permanently on the ship’s hull, highlighting the steps that the Company is taking towards a greener future.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group said, “In response to the growing need to protect the ocean for future generations, we have made it our mission to equip our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions, with MSC Euribia showcasing the best of them to-date. The contest to design the hull for our latest LNG ship was launched to help us communicate our unwavering commitment to the environment as this ship sails the world. Mr. Flaemig’s design perfectly captured this message of passion and dedication to preserving the marine environment and its complex ecosystem and delivers a strong call to action to everyone who sees this ship to save the seas.”

The winner Alex Flaemig commented, “In order to make people even more aware of this unique underwater world with its precious life, I have graphically placed a small section of this ecosystem on the hull of the MSC Euribia. What was important to me was not only the representation of the underwater world, but also a message about how it should be preserved.”

Flaemig, a native of Dresden, Germany was inspired by the opportunity to transform the hull of MSC Euribia into a giant, floating canvas to highlight the importance of respect for the environment.

His design #SaveTheSea, the design features the unique underwater world with its precious life and weaves together the colours of the MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation logos, creating a gradient effect that paints sea fauna and flora across the hull.

MSC Euribia will come into service in 2023 and become the second LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, marking another step forward in substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions. LNG plays a key role in the journey towards climate change mitigation and will reduce CO emissions by up to 25% on MSC Euribia compared to standard fuels while also virtually eliminating other air emissions.