Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their daily service gratuities, aka tips, starting in a few weeks on their 23 cruise ships.



Carnival Cruise Line’s current daily gratuities as as follows:

Standard Staterooms: $13.99 USD per person, per day

Suite Staterooms: $15.99 USD per person, per day

Starting on cruises that depart on or after May 1, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line is raising the daily service gratuities to:

Standard Staterooms: $14.50 USD per person, per day

Suite Staterooms: $16.50 USD per person, per day

Carnival Cruise Line said that 100% of the gratuities are distributed to the crew who you interact with, such as your stateroom attendants, dining and culinary services staff, as well as others who work behind the scenes to enhance your overall cruise experience.

The gratuities can be paid anytime from the time of booking up until the sail date if a cruise passenger wishes to prepay.

If guests have not pre-paid their gratuities, the recommended, per person, amount will be posted to their Sail & Sign account on the second to last day of the cruise. Should a guest not be satisfied with the service they receive, they can contact the Guest Services desk while on board.

This allows Carnival Cruise Line to address their concerns in a timely and appropriate fashion. At the discretion of the guest, gratuities may be adjusted after they have been posted on the guest’s account, while on board the cruise ship.