Sponsored Links
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their daily service gratuities, aka tips, starting in a few weeks on their 23 cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line’s current daily gratuities as as follows:

  • Standard Staterooms: $13.99 USD per person, per day
  • Suite Staterooms: $15.99 USD per person, per day

Starting on cruises that depart on or after May 1, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line is raising the daily service gratuities to:

  • Standard Staterooms: $14.50 USD per person, per day
  • Suite Staterooms: $16.50 USD per person, per day

Carnival Cruise Line said that 100% of the gratuities are distributed to the crew who you interact with, such as your stateroom attendants, dining and culinary services staff, as well as others who work behind the scenes to enhance your overall cruise experience.

Sponsored Links

The gratuities can be paid anytime from the time of booking up until the sail date if a cruise passenger wishes to prepay.

If guests have not pre-paid their gratuities, the recommended, per person, amount will be posted to their Sail & Sign account on the second to last day of the cruise. Should a guest not be satisfied with the service they receive, they can contact the Guest Services desk while on board.

This allows Carnival Cruise Line to address their concerns in a timely and appropriate fashion. At the discretion of the guest, gratuities may be adjusted after they have been posted on the guest’s account, while on board the cruise ship.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts
Previous articleNew Cruise Ship Will Have Exclusive Artwork on the Hull

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Visit Grand Cayman for First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over two years, Carnival cruise ships visited Grand Cayman, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Will Have a Miami-Themed Zone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new cruise ship that will debut in November, Carnival Celebration, will have a Miami-themed zone. The ship will also homeport in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 72 hours sale where kids can sail on one of their cruise ships for just $1. Carnival Cruise Line...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,529FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Visit Grand Cayman for First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over two years, Carnival cruise ships visited Grand Cayman, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Will Have a Miami-Themed Zone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new cruise ship that will debut in November, Carnival Celebration, will have a Miami-themed zone. The ship will also homeport in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 72 hours sale where kids can sail on one of their cruise ships for just $1. Carnival Cruise Line...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Construction Kicks Off on Carnival Cruise Line’s New Mega Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the first piece of steel being cut on their new mega ship that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee. Carnival...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their daily service gratuities, aka tips, starting in a few weeks on their 23 cruise ships. Carnival...

New Cruise Ship Will Have Exclusive Artwork on the Hull

Ben Souza -
A new MSC Cruises' ship will debut next year and feature hull art that will reflect that the vessel will be the most environmentally...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share