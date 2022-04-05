Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Reaches Construction Milestone

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, reached a construction milestone this week then the vessel’s keel was laid at the Meyer Turku shipyard.  Icon of the Seas will be the first of three Icon class cruise ships from the cruise line and will debut in 2023.

The laying of the keel is a maritime tradition and marks the official start of construction on a new ship.  The 3,000 ton steel block was placed on two coins, another maritime tradition.

“Five years ago, we began dreaming of Icon of the Seas, and now the next phase of this iconic adventure is beginning,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “As this game-changing ship takes shape, the excitement from families and travelers alike, travel advisors and our partners continues to build. Later this year, we’ll reveal the lineup of firsts and favorites that will set a new standard for vacations come fall 2023.”

Icon of the Seas will debut next year with the latest innovations and signature features Royal Caribbean’s teams have imagined and reimagined in bold, new ways, including a shift toward cleaner energy.

Icon of the Seas will be the first of three Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) – the cleanest fossil fuel available to cruise ships today. Combining LNG with a lineup of Royal Caribbean’s proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems that repurpose excess energy to help power the ship’s operations, Icon of the Seas will be the next important step in the cruise line’s journey toward a clean-energy future.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas Review: Royal Caribbean’s Newest and Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, is the largest cruise ship ever built and the cruise line's fifth Oasis class vessel. The...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back kids cruise for free with their latest cruise deals that kick off on March 24, 2022 for cruises that...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from...
Read more

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their cruise ship health protocols regarding vaccines, boosters, and pre-cruise testing. Boosters (a third shot) will be required on longer...
