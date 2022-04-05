Sponsored Links
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their cruise ship health protocols regarding vaccines, boosters, and pre-cruise testing.

Boosters (a third shot) will be required on longer cruises (Panama Canal, repositioning sailings etc.). Guests who are booked on one of these cruises where a booster is required will receive an email from Carnival Cruise Line with these requirements.

Boosters are not required for most Carnival cruises, although the cruise line is strongly encouraging guests to acquire the booster shot. Carnival Cruise Line said that if the CDC’s definition of fully vaccinated changes, then their policy will adapt accordingly.

Guests who are up to date with their vaccines may take their test within three days prior to embarkation. Up to date means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, including any booster dose, when eligible.

Sponsored Links

If a guest is fully vaccinated but not up to date with their vaccines (i.e., is eligible for a booster but has not received one), they must take their pre-cruise COVID-19 test within two days prior to the cruise.

Guests (either fully vaccinated or not) who have recovered from COVID-19 within three months of their sailing date, do not need the required pre-cruise COVID test before embarkation if they are at least 10 days past their COVID-19 infection, have no symptoms and present documentation of recovery from COVID-19 from their healthcare provider.

Unvaccinated guests age 12 and older cannot go ashore in the ports of call on their own and guests may only debark in the ports of call if booked on a Carnival tour.

Unvaccinated children age 11 and under are not required to purchase a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion and may go ashore with their vaccinated parents/guardians to enjoy independent sightseeing (see below for specific requirements for certain destinations).

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, can visit one the private islands without purchasing a tour.

Carnival Cruise Line’s complete health protocols can be found on their website at Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Reaches Construction Milestone
Next articleCruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their daily service gratuities, aka tips, starting in a few weeks on their 23 cruise ships. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Visit Grand Cayman for First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over two years, Carnival cruise ships visited Grand Cayman, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Will Have a Miami-Themed Zone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new cruise ship that will debut in November, Carnival Celebration, will have a Miami-themed zone. The ship will also homeport in...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,529FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Hiking Daily Tip Amounts

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their daily service gratuities, aka tips, starting in a few weeks on their 23 cruise ships. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Visit Grand Cayman for First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over two years, Carnival cruise ships visited Grand Cayman, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Will Have a Miami-Themed Zone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new cruise ship that will debut in November, Carnival Celebration, will have a Miami-themed zone. The ship will also homeport in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 72 hours sale where kids can sail on one of their cruise ships for just $1. Carnival Cruise Line...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Cruise Ship Health Protocols

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their cruise ship health protocols regarding vaccines, boosters, and pre-cruise testing. Boosters (a third shot) will be required on longer...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share