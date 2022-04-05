Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port’s first full season in two years.



The return of cruising to Flynn Cruiseport Boston supports the tourism recovery for the City of Boston and the Commonwealth. Flynn Cruiseport Boston generates $135.5 million in annual economic impact and supports 2,200 jobs.

Massport is expecting a robust cruise season this year welcoming 125 cruise ships from 19 cruise lines supporting the local travel and tourism industries. Flynn Cruiseport Boston will welcome 12 maiden calls, including Carnival Legend, Norwegian Joy, and Sky Princess. For the first time, Flynn Cruiseport Boston will have four cruise lines offering five homeport ships and voyages:

Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Pearl starts April 4th

Holland America: Zaandam starts May 15th and Nieuw Statendam starts August 3rd

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Summit starts August 31st

Royal Caribbean International: Voyager of the Seas starts September 18th

“We are delighted to welcome our cruise partners back to Boston and support the recovery of the travel and tourism industry in the City and the Commonwealth,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland.

“Our Great Cruise Comeback not only celebrates the return of our vessels and resilience of our team members worldwide, but also underscores the incredible partnership we have with our destinations around the world,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “To jumpstart the cruise season for Massport is another major milestone for the U.S. cruise industry and we’re honored to commemorate that moment with Norwegian Pearl’s inaugural voyage from Flynn Cruiseport Boston.”

“Holland America Line is thrilled to once again sail from Boston on our Canada and New England cruises,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Our summer sailings are popular with couples, families and friends that love the rich history of this region, while the fall foliage departures attract those looking for a bucket-list experience with the beautiful colors of the season.”