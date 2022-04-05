Utopia of the Seas Will Be the Largest Cruise Ever Built in 2024

While the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, debuted last month, there will be an even larger ship debuting in two years.

Royal Caribbean has announced that their sixth Oasis class cruise ship that is debuting in 2024 will be called Utopia of the Seas. The vessel will be even larger than Wonder of the Seas and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.

The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas today to mark the start of construction on the massive vessel. The ship will carry just under 10,000 passengers and crew members when completed and in service.

Sponsored Links



Utopia of the Seas will the first Oasis class ship to be lowered by LNG, the cleanest burning fossil fuel.

Le futur paquebot Royal Caribean international construit à #saintnazaire s’appelera Utopia of thé seas. La première tôle est découpée ce mardi aux #chantiersdelatlantique pic.twitter.com/W4qAlDJ39e — Frédéric Salle (@Frederisco) April 5, 2022

Royal Caribbean has yet to announce a homeport for Utopia of the Seas or where the ship will sail when completed in 2024.