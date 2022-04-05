Cruise News Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas Will Be the Largest Cruise Ever Built in...

Utopia of the Seas Will Be the Largest Cruise Ever Built in 2024

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
While the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, debuted last month, there will be an even larger ship debuting in two years.

Royal Caribbean has announced that their sixth Oasis class cruise ship that is debuting in 2024 will be called Utopia of the Seas.  The vessel will be even larger than Wonder of the Seas and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.

The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas today to mark the start of construction on the massive vessel.  The ship will carry just under 10,000 passengers and crew members when completed and in service.

Utopia of the Seas will the first Oasis class ship to be lowered by LNG, the cleanest burning fossil fuel.

Royal Caribbean has yet to announce a homeport for Utopia of the Seas or where the ship will sail when completed in 2024.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Cruise Port’s First Full Season in Two Years Will See 19 Cruise Lines Visiting

Ben Souza -
The first cruise ship has visited the Port of Boston this year to mark the start of the port's first full season in two...
