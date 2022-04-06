Carnival Booked More Cruises In One Week Than Ever Before

Carnival Cruise Line saw their biggest week ever when more people booked cruises than in any week in their history.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has 22 of their 23 U.S. based cruise ships back in service. Carnival has led the industry in terms of restart and customer demand. Their final ship, Carnival Splendor, will return to service from Seattle on May 2, and then the cruise line will welcome its newest ship, Carnival Celebration, to PortMiami in November.

By the end of 2022, Carnival Cruise Line will have more capacity sailing (as measured by ALBDs – available lower berth days) than it was sailing in 2019. And then in 2023, Carnival will put into service another new Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee from Galveston.

“The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing, and this record-breaking booking week,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Duffy added that all sales channels, including Carnival.com, travel advisors, the Carnival guest contact center and personal vacation planners all contributed to the record-breaking results.

With the restart of cruising in Australia now set, Carnival Cruise Line is finalizing plans for its return in Australia and will be announcing those details soon.