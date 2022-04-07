Sponsored Links
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line’s third Edge class ship.

Celebrity Cruises Beyond Delivery Ceremony. St Nazaire France. 6th April 2022. Photograph by Steve Dunlop www.stevedunlop.com [email protected]

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, was joined by Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty as well as Captain Kate McCue, as they officially took ownership of Celebrity Beyond from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The occasion was celebrated alongside other Celebrity Cruises executives, shipyard officials including General Manager Laurent Castaing, and Beyond’s 1,400 crew members from over 60 different countries.

Sponsored Links

“The delivery of Celebrity Beyond today marks our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation; today, we celebrate the future of travel and its possibilities,” said Liberty. “This incredible ship, on this long-awaited day, signifies our commitment to investing in the future of the travel industry, as well as the ship building industry in Europe. We are so grateful to the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team; our own Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises team; our loyal guests and trade partners, and everyone who has contributed their time, resources, creativity and loyalty. We look forward to what’s to come as the travel industry grows to new peaks.”

Celebrity Beyond’s maiden voyage will depart on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, England, for a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.

The cruise ship will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October, when she then heads to the Caribbean. Cruises on the ship are open for bookings.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond
Previous articleCarnival Booked More Cruises In One Week Than Ever Before

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

Ben Souza -
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity. The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities. Celebrity Cruises'...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Require Younger Kids to be Vaccinated Starting in April

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their vaccination policy that will go into effect on April 15, 2022 for sailings out of U.S. ports. Starting in the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,535FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

Ben Souza -
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity. The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities. Celebrity Cruises'...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Require Younger Kids to be Vaccinated Starting in April

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their vaccination policy that will go into effect on April 15, 2022 for sailings out of U.S. ports. Starting in the...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Issues Statement Regarding Cruises to Russia

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises sent an email to guests and travel agents this evening regarding their cruises that have a port stop scheduled in Russia. The statement...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line's third Edge class ship. Celebrity Cruises...

Carnival Booked More Cruises In One Week Than Ever Before

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their biggest week ever when more people booked cruises than in any week in their history. Carnival Cruise Line currently has...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share