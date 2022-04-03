Norwegian Cruise Line’s 13th Ship Returns to Service

Norwegian Cruise Line had their 13th cruise ship return to service this past week when Norwegian Jewel resumed cruises.



Norwegian Jewel is NCL’s first cruise ship sailing from Panama City, Panama, and offers immersive itineraries to Alaska before homeporting in Panama beginning November 24, 2022.

The November cruises will mark the cruise line’s first-time homeporting in the destination from either port – the Colón Cruise Terminal and Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal in Panama City. NCL’s Panama seasonal sailings will offer guests from all over the world more immersive Caribbean itineraries, with the added benefit for non-U.S. guests of not requiring a U.S. visa.

Norwegian Jewel’s first voyage will be a 12-day adventure sailing up the South American coast, visiting nine remarkable ports. This cruise departed from Panama City (Colón), Panama Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, and disembarks on Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

Guests on Norwegian Jewel can enjoy numerous amenities including action-packed activities at the outdoor Sports Complex, high energy Zumba and Flywheel Sports classes, and multiple uniquely themed bars and lounges, including Bliss Ultra Lounge where guests can dance the night away.

Norwegian Jewel, with a guest capacity of 2,376 (double occupancy), also offers some of the largest suites at sea with staterooms that accommodate every style and budget. The ship also offers a Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite that features the most luxurious, well-appointed accommodations on board, including a 24-hour butler service.

“Norwegian Jewel’s first sail is not just another major milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback but it’s the sign of a bright future as we will seasonally homeport from incredible Panama in November,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer, Harry Sommer. “With Norwegian Jewel’s diverse itineraries spanning voyages from Alaska to the Caribbean, guests will be able to see the world in one of our award-winning ships.”

Through the end of March 2023, Norwegian Jewel will offer a total of eight Panama Canal roundtrip cruises ranging from eight-to-10-day itineraries starting from Colón, the Caribbean side of Panama, and ending in Panama City (Fuerte Amador), the Pacific side of Panama, and vice versa. In addition, the vessel will offer a selection of 12-day open-jaw repositioning voyages that begin or end their sailings in Panama City (Colón), Panama.