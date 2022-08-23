New Cruise Ship Coming to Miami Completes Construction Milestone

MSC Seascape, the new flagship from MSC Cruises that is coming to Miami later this year, completed a construction milestone this past week when the cruise ship passed sea trials.



MSC Seascape is the fourth Seaside-class ship and second in the Seaside EVO subclass from MSC Cruises. The 169,400 gross ton cruise ship will be delivered to MSC Cruises in late November and will come into service in December 2022, sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean. Following MSC World Europa, MSC Seascape will be the second MSC Cruises’ ship to launch this year.

The Seaside EVO ships are an evolution of the innovative and popular Seaside class with striking design features, stunning public spaces, and exciting new experiences for guests. MSC Seascape pays tribute to the beauty of the ocean and is designed to help guests enjoy new horizons at sea.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Seeing our new U.S. flagship achieve another major milestone on the way to delivery is incredibly exciting for all of us here at MSC Cruises. Guests love our ongoing commitment to bring the newest and most advanced ships to the U.S. because it gives them access to the very best cruising has to offer. MSC Seascape takes everything that’s fantastic about our Seaside-class ships and makes it even better, and sending her to gorgeous destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve creates an unbeatable vacation experience—on land and at sea.”

MSC Seascape will offer the following seven-night itineraries from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami:

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

MSC Seascape highlights include:

98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, 7,567 square feet of dedicated kids’ space, and cutting-edge amusement options

2,270 cabins with 12 different types of staterooms and suites with balconies, including coveted aft suites

11 dining venues—plus 19 bars and lounges—with plenty of options for dining and drinking outdoors

Six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be one of the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, offering more than 32,000 square feet of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive waterfront promenade even closer to the water, stretching nearly 1,800 feet

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16 with a unique view of the ocean

The ship will feature the latest environmental technologies, which include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water. MSC Seascape’s hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system will remove 98 percent of Sulphur Oxide from its emissions.