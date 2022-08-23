Cruise News Cruise Line Signs Deal to Build Ship You Can Live On

Cruise Line Signs Deal to Build Ship You Can Live On

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
A cruise line has signed a deal with the Brodosplit Shipyard to build a cruise ship that will have 547 residences that you can buy and live in full time.

The 753 foot cruise ship, MV Narrative, will be the first residential cruise ship powered by LNG.  Pricing for the residences will start at $647,000 for a 24 year lease and lifetime residences will range from between $1-8 million.

The cruise ship is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will have a post office, school, library, hospital, bank, pools, office spaces and 20 dining and bar venues.


It will feature the largest wellness center at sea with a 10,000-square foot area for the spa, gym and anti-aging clinic. The cruise ship’s amenities also include a waterfront marina with personal watercraft, bowling alley, hydroponic garden farm and an open-air fitness deck with racquet sports, yoga sun deck and running track.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable European yard with a long history of delivering high-quality passenger ships,” said Storylines CEO Alister Punton. “Our resident owners can hardly wait to move onboard the state-of-the-art ship so they can travel the world from the comfort of home.”

“We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines,” said Brodosplit President of the board, Tomislav Debeljak.. “We always enter into projects that bring development to the industry and include new technologies. This vessel is equipped with various energy saving features, has dual fuel powered engines (fuel oil and LNG) and will be optimized to have the lowest possible emission of harmful particles and gasses. There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us.”

More information on this new cruise ship you can live on can be found on Storylines.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
