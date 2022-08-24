Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities.



Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:

Non-suite cabins: From $14.50 per day to $16.00 per day

Suites: From $17.50 per day to $18.50 per day

Gratuities are charged per day for each guest in a cabin. It is shared among dining, bar & culinary services staff, stateroom attendants, and other hotel services teams.

Two days prior to gratuities increasing, Royal Caribbean will begin to allow everyone to cruise on their ships, even those who have not been vaccinated. This will go into effect on September 5, 2022.

Unvaccinated guests will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of the cruise.

Testing will not be required for vaccinated guests on cruises nine nights or less.

Cruises that depart from or visit Canada, Australia, Bermuda, and Singapore will still require that all guests be vaccinated due to local laws and regulations.