Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities.

Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts.  The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:

Non-suite cabins: From $14.50 per day to $16.00 per day
Suites: From $17.50 per day to $18.50 per day

Gratuities are charged per day for each guest in a cabin. It is shared among dining, bar & culinary services staff, stateroom attendants, and other hotel services teams.

Sponsored Links

Two days prior to gratuities increasing, Royal Caribbean will begin to allow everyone to cruise on their ships, even those who have not been vaccinated. This will go into effect on September 5, 2022.

Unvaccinated guests will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of the cruise.

Testing will not be required for vaccinated guests on cruises nine nights or less.

Cruises that depart from or visit Canada, Australia, Bermuda, and Singapore will still require that all guests be vaccinated due to local laws and regulations.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks
Previous articleCruise Line Signs Deal to Build Ship You Can Live On
Next articleViking’s New Ship for the Nile River Christened in Egypt

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022. This...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world's largest...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,855FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022. This...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world's largest...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Viking’s New Ship for the Nile River Christened in Egypt

Ben Souza -
Viking's new ship for the Nile River, Viking Osiris, was christened earlier this week in Egypt. The state-of-the-art ship was built specifically for the...

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share