Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022.



This new update includes just about all cruises that depart from a U.S. port. Previously, the cruise line announced that unvaccinated would only be able to sail out of a handful of U.S. ports.

Starting with Royal Caribbean cruises that depart on September 5, 2022, unvaccinated guests will be able to sail on all cruises from the U.S. with an exception for cruises that visit Canada, Bermuda, and Transpacific sailings.

Royal Caribbean is still recommending that guests be vaccinated, but it will be optional.

Royal Caribbean will also only require a negative COVID-19 pre-cruise test in a handful of circumstances. They are:

Unvaccinated guests ages 5 years and older must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 3 days of the cruise.

For cruises lengths of 10 nights or more, vaccinated guests, regardless of age, will need to [resent a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of the cruise.

Guests can now take advantage of at-home antigen tests (even unsupervised ones!) to satisfy this requirement.

Royal Caribbean continues to practice health and safety measures that exceed other types of vacations. These measures include the routine monitoring and vaccination of all crew members and keeping them up to date with boosters when they are eligible, enhanced testing and care capabilities in every onboard medical center, and more.