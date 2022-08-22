Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
72 Shares
Share72
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022.

This new update includes just about all cruises that depart from a U.S. port. Previously, the cruise line announced that unvaccinated would only be able to sail out of a handful of U.S. ports.

Starting with Royal Caribbean cruises that depart on September 5, 2022, unvaccinated guests will be able to sail on all cruises from the U.S. with an exception for cruises that visit Canada, Bermuda, and Transpacific sailings.

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean is still recommending that guests be vaccinated, but it will be optional.

Sponsored Links

Royal Caribbean will also only require a negative COVID-19 pre-cruise test in a handful of circumstances.  They are:

  • Unvaccinated guests ages 5 years and older must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 3 days of the cruise.
  • For cruises lengths of 10 nights or more, vaccinated guests, regardless of age, will need to [resent a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of the cruise.

Guests can now take advantage of at-home antigen tests (even unsupervised ones!) to satisfy this requirement.

Royal Caribbean continues to practice health and safety measures that exceed other types of vacations. These measures include the routine monitoring and vaccination of all crew members and keeping them up to date with boosters when they are eligible, enhanced testing and care capabilities in every onboard medical center, and more.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises
Previous articleCruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world's largest...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,853FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world's largest...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols to Include Most U.S. Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is updating their health protocols and will soon allow unvaccinated guests to sail on their cruise ships starting on September 5, 2022. This...

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
72 Shares
Share72
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share