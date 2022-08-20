Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships.



If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL’s FREE AT SEA turns cruises into all-inclusive vacations. Included in this is not only a free unlimited open bar, but also up to $2,900 in savings including free WiFi, shore excursions, specialty dining, airfare, and more. View Prices on Norwegian Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages – Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing from Miami, is offering a free $300 bar tab per cabin when you book a cruise that departs on one of their cruise ships in November. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity’s “All Included” cruise fares include a free Classic Drink Packages, gratuities, and unlimited WiFi. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Sponsored Links



Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises is offering free drink packages when you book their Princess Plus or Princess Premier cruise fares. The cruise line also has deposits reduced to just $50 for a limited time only. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises is offering free drinks and WiFi on cruises to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, Mediterranean, and the Middle East. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Oceania Cruises – Oceania’s OLIFE CHOICE cruise fare includes free beverage packages, up to 8 shore excursions, and up to $800 in shipboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Best Deal Ever includes their Signature Beverage Package, Specialty Dining, WiFi, shore excursions, and up to $300 in onboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Note: Not all cruise fares on the above cruise lines include the free drink packages. While on some cruise lines it’s included for everyone, others do not offer it on basic fares.