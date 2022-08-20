Cruise News Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships.

If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL’s FREE AT SEA turns cruises into all-inclusive vacations. Included in this is not only a free unlimited open bar, but also up to $2,900 in savings including free WiFi, shore excursions, specialty dining, airfare, and more. View Prices on Norwegian Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages – Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing from Miami, is offering a free $300 bar tab per cabin when you book a cruise that departs on one of their cruise ships in November. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity’s “All Included” cruise fares include a free Classic Drink Packages, gratuities, and unlimited WiFi. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Sponsored Links

Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises is offering free drink packages when you book their Princess Plus or Princess Premier cruise fares.  The cruise line also has deposits reduced to just $50 for a limited time only.  View Prices on Cruises on Princess

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises is offering free drinks and WiFi on cruises to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, Mediterranean, and the Middle East. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Oceania Cruises – Oceania’s OLIFE CHOICE cruise fare includes free beverage packages, up to 8 shore excursions, and up to $800 in shipboard credit.  View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Best Deal Ever includes their Signature Beverage Package, Specialty Dining, WiFi, shore excursions, and up to $300 in onboard credit. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Note: Not all cruise fares on the above cruise lines include the free drink packages. While on some cruise lines it’s included for everyone, others do not offer it on basic fares.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Previous articleCruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent’s New Cruises Open for Bookings on August 24

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced new cruises in 2024-2025 that will open for bookings on...
Read more
Cruise News

Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changing Testing Requirements

Ben Souza -
Two of Carnival Corporation's cruise lines are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols and guidance starting on Tuesday September 6, 2022. From Tuesday September 6,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,843FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent’s New Cruises Open for Bookings on August 24

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced new cruises in 2024-2025 that will open for bookings on...
Read more
Cruise News

Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changing Testing Requirements

Ben Souza -
Two of Carnival Corporation's cruise lines are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols and guidance starting on Tuesday September 6, 2022. From Tuesday September 6,...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines Opening Their Cruises to Everyone Starting Next Month

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, will open up their cruises to everyone regardless of vaccination status starting with sailings that depart on...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If...

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share