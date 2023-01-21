New Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue

216 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel.



MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed. Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.

The cruise ship arrived in Grand Cayman this week five hours later than scheduled. The next port stop, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, was canceled and the vessel proceeded to the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

MSC Seascape is expected to arrive back in Miami on Sunday.

The cruise line is giving guests on the current cruise a 50% refund of their cruise fare due to the altered itinerary.

MSC Seascape is currently on a seven night cruise from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.