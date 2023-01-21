Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesNew Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue

New Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel.

MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed.  Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.

The cruise ship arrived in Grand Cayman this week five hours later than scheduled.  The next port stop, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, was canceled and the vessel proceeded to the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

MSC Seascape is expected to arrive back in Miami on Sunday.

The cruise line is giving guests on the current cruise a 50% refund of their cruise fare due to the altered itinerary.

MSC Seascape is currently on a seven night cruise from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
