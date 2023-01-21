4 Cruise Lines That Offer an All-Inclusive Option

While most luxury cruise lines are all-inclusive, several of the mainstream cruise lines have an option to buy packages to make cruises on their ships all-inclusive or close to it.



Tired of having to pay for every little thing on a cruise ship? Here are the different mainstream cruise lines where you can choose an option to turn your cruise into an all-inclusive, or nearly all-inclusive vacation.

Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises offers two different add-ons to make your cruise all-inclusive. Princess Plus costs $60 per day and includes their Plus Beverage Package (drinks up to $15), WiFi, gratuities, two premium desserts per day, two fitness classes per cruise, and the new unlimited juice bar. This offers a savings of 54%.

Princess Premier is the second option from the cruise line and it costs $80 per day. It includes everything from Princess Plus and two specialty dining meals per guest, photo package (unlimited digital and three prints), Princess Prizes, reserved seating in the theater for shows, a Medallion accessory, and unlimited premium desserts and fitness classes. Princess Premier offers a savings of 66%. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL offers three different fares when booking a cruise on one of their cruise ships. Their base fare includes the cruise and basic dining (main dining room, buffet, etc).

Norwegian Cruise Line also offers two all-inclusive cruise fares called Free at Sea and Free at Sea Plus which are priced higher than their base fare. Free at Sea includes drinks under $15, unlimited soft drinks and juices, two meals at a specialty restaurant, $50 shore excursion credit per port for the 1st guest, and 150 minutes of WiFi.

NCL’s Free at Sea Plus includes the cruise line’s Premium Plus Beverage Package. This package includes all top shelf cocktails and spirits, Starbucks coffee, energy drinks, bottled water soft drinks, juices, beer, champagne, and wine by the glass. In addition, you’ll receive four meals at specialty restaurants and unlimited WiFi. View Prices on Cruises on NCL

Holland America Line – Holland America’s Have It All add-on includes up to three nights of specialty dining, the cruise line’s Signature Beverage Package, up to $300 in shore excursion credit, and a WiFi Surf Package. This offers a savings of up to 65%.

The cruise line is also offering an Early Booking Bonus that is part of the Have It All package that offers even more savings on cruises. The chart below shows the extras that come with this bonus. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises offers two different fares to choose from, “Cruise-Only” and “All Included”. All Included fares include the cruise line’s Classic Beverage Package, WiFi, and daily gratuities. It offers a savings of up to 45% if all three were purchased individually. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity