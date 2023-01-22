Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity's Next New Cruise Ship, Celebrity Ascent, Completes Construction Milestone

Celebrity’s Next New Cruise Ship, Celebrity Ascent, Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises’ next new cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent, completed a construction milestone this weekend when the vessel touched water for the first time.

Celebrity Ascent will be the fourth Edge class from the cruise line and the vessel is scheduled to debut in December.  The ship touched water for the first time during the float out ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

Now that the cruise ship’s hull and exterior superstructure are complete, the interior of the vessel can be completed.

Celebrity Ascent will have more than 30 dining and drink venues and will be a twin sister to Celebrity Beyond.

Sponsored Links

“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise. Momentum and anticipation is quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series.”

The cruise ship will have all the iconic features of the Edge class ships including the Magic Carpet, Infinite Verandahs, and unique two-story Edge Villa staterooms.

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent will debut on December 3, 2023 and sail a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.  The ship will homeport in Ft. Lauderdale through April before heading to Europe for the summer season.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity's Next New Cruise Ship, Celebrity Ascent, Completes Construction Milestone
Previous article
4 Cruise Lines That Offer an All-Inclusive Option

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,128FollowersFollow
7,974FollowersFollow
60,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share