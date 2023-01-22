Celebrity’s Next New Cruise Ship, Celebrity Ascent, Completes Construction Milestone

Celebrity Cruises’ next new cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent, completed a construction milestone this weekend when the vessel touched water for the first time.



Celebrity Ascent will be the fourth Edge class from the cruise line and the vessel is scheduled to debut in December. The ship touched water for the first time during the float out ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

Now that the cruise ship’s hull and exterior superstructure are complete, the interior of the vessel can be completed.

Celebrity Ascent will have more than 30 dining and drink venues and will be a twin sister to Celebrity Beyond.

Sponsored Links



“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise. Momentum and anticipation is quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series.”

The cruise ship will have all the iconic features of the Edge class ships including the Magic Carpet, Infinite Verandahs, and unique two-story Edge Villa staterooms.

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent will debut on December 3, 2023 and sail a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. The ship will homeport in Ft. Lauderdale through April before heading to Europe for the summer season.