Disney Cruise Ship Hosting Pixar Day at Sea

Disney Cruise Line has added another unique experience that only they could offer. Through March 2023, a Disney cruise ship will be hosting a Pixar Day at Sea on select cruises.

Pixar Day at Sea will be held on Disney Fantasy and it will feature one-of-a-kind experiences. This day-long celebration on select week long cruises brings to life the beloved Pixar tales of “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. Themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and more await families on this fun-filled day at sea.

From morning until night, guests dance, play and interact with their favorite Disney and Pixar pals, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from “Toy Story”; Mike, Sulley and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; Miguel from “Coco”; Remy from “Ratatouille” and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

Ship Activities on Pixar Day at Sea

There will be “Crush’s Totally Awesome Pool Party” and other surprise moments will take place throughout the day on the upper decks.

Sponsored Links



A new nighttime spectacular, “An Incredible Deck Party: Celebrate the Supers”, will call upon Disney Cruise Line guests to help the Incredibles save the day.

Families will be able to test their their memory skills with “Dory’s Memory Game,” get in touch with their emotions at the “‘Inside Out’ Game Show,” become an honorary member of the Green Army Patrol during “Sarge Says,” make Remy’s favorite dish, Ratatouille, at “Anyone Can Cook” or take center stage during “‘Monsters, Inc.’ Open Mike Nite.”

There will be themed activities created just for kids include making music with Miguel (“Coco”), chilling out with Ian (“Onward”) and building their very own Forky (“Toy Story 4”).

“Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends” is a new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye, kick-starts one day of Pixar Day at Sea cruises with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.

Guests will enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner in all family dining venues on the cruise ship.

Themed sweet treats will be available throughout Disney Fantasy on Pixar Day at Sea cruises, including at Sweet on You and in Cabanas.

Guests can immerse themselves in undersea magic while dining in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of their favorite “Finding Nemo” friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.