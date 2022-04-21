Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises has announced that they will christen a brand new cruise ship in New York City this December.

MSC Cruises will hold the naming ceremony for MSC Seascape at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The star-studded event will bring MSC Cruises’ distinctive European style and glamour to the Big Apple and be attended by local dignitaries, important partners, top travel advisors, media from around the world, celebrities and international artists. And of course, no MSC Naming Ceremony would be complete without Academy Award-Winning star Sophia Loren carrying out her iconic role as godmother to her 18th MSC Cruises’ ship.

MSC Seascape will be the cruise line’s first ship to be named in New York, reflecting MSC Cruises’ commitment to the North American cruise market and its upcoming expansion to New York and the Northeast with year-round cruises available from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal beginning in April of 2023.

Sponsored Links

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and the third largest cruise brand in the world. With a truly global footprint, the line is continuing to expand and grow with two new ships coming into service in 2022 – MSC World Europa and MSC Seascape – and MSC Euribia hot on their heels in summer 2023.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “We are particularly pleased to celebrate this momentous milestone in New York City, which holds a special place in our Group’s history, having been served by ships from the MSC Group’s cargo division since 1985. Today, as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company leads the container shipping sector globally as well as across North America, MSC Cruises has grown to become a major player in the U.S. cruise industry. Having developed a meaningful operation out of South Florida, we are now preparing a major strategic expansion across the East Coast that will see us launch year-round cruises out of New York in 2023. We could not think of a better way of celebrating such a significant milestone than holding MSC Seascape’s – our latest flagship – naming ceremony in this wonderful city that has been an important hub for MSC Group for over three decades.”

MSC Seascape will sail to Miami immediately following the ceremony for an inaugural season in the Caribbean, with a long list of fantastic features that make her particularly well-suited for the region’s warm, sunny weather.

The ship cruise will be the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet and the fourth vessel in MSC’s highly innovative Seaside class.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City
Previous articleCruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

New Cruise Ship Will Have Exclusive Artwork on the Hull

Ben Souza -
A new MSC Cruises' ship will debut next year and feature hull art that will reflect that the vessel will be the most environmentally...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Is Now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has partnered with Formula 1 to be the official Global Partner starting with the upcoming 2022 season. The multi-year deal, which began at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Construction Begins on Largest Cruise Ship Terminal in America

Ben Souza -
The largest cruise ship terminal in North America is being built in Miami and MSC Cruises broke ground on the project this week. The...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,573FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

New Cruise Ship Will Have Exclusive Artwork on the Hull

Ben Souza -
A new MSC Cruises' ship will debut next year and feature hull art that will reflect that the vessel will be the most environmentally...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Is Now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has partnered with Formula 1 to be the official Global Partner starting with the upcoming 2022 season. The multi-year deal, which began at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Construction Begins on Largest Cruise Ship Terminal in America

Ben Souza -
The largest cruise ship terminal in North America is being built in Miami and MSC Cruises broke ground on the project this week. The...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Another Cruise Line Will Sail Year-Round from New York City

Ben Souza -
New York City will have another cruise line homeport year-round when MSC Cruises repositions MSC Meraviglia to the region in 2023. The ship will...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has announced that they will christen a brand new cruise ship in New York City this December. MSC Cruises will hold the naming...

Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share