Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares from two cruises to charity.



The cruises will support the ongoing relief efforts of CARE, International Rescue Committee, and the American Red Cross to help victims of conflict, famine, disease, and other crises around the world.

Due to scheduling challenges from the pandemic, The Tabernacle Choir was forced to cancel its long-planned Nordic tour. With the help of Azamara, the Choir has turned this cancellation into a remarkable charitable opportunity.

Azamara will offer two cruises (a seven-night and a five-night voyage, starting June 17 and June 24, 2022, respectively) visiting ports in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Germany aboard the Azamara Pursuit—the ship the Choir had originally reserved for travel during its tour.

Sponsored Links



Anyone booking either cruise can support the work of the three charities while enjoying the beauty of the Nordic countries and traveling with the hospitality of Azamara. Guests can also choose to book both cruises for a total of twelve nights aboard the Azamara Pursuit, without repeating any ports throughout the Baltic voyage.

One hundred percent of the posted sales price (excluding any fees and commissions) from the cruise bookings will be distributed equally between three non-profit charities: CARE, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting global poverty, achieving social justice, and fighting for the equality of women and girls around the world; the International Rescue Committee, an organization working in more than 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities to help those affected by conflict and natural disasters to survive, recover, and rebuild their lives; and the American Red Cross, an organization providing international humanitarian aid and support to communities in crises around the world.

These charities were chosen due to their commitment to providing lifesaving aid to those displaced by ongoing global conflict, as well as those affected by poverty and natural disasters around the world. Guests who book these sailings will enjoy Azamara’s immersive cruising experience while also contributing to worthy global causes.

“We are pleased to use this opportunity to honor the sacred directive to love our neighbors,” said Mike Leavitt, President of The Tabernacle Choir. “We are enormously grateful to be able to assist CARE, the International Rescue Committee, and the American Red Cross in bringing much-needed aid to those suffering worldwide and express our sincere thanks to Azamara for working with us to create this charitable cruise opportunity.”

The first of the two cruises will depart from Stockholm, Sweden on June 17, 2022, for a seven-night journey through the Nordics, with stops in Finland, Poland, Germany, and Denmark. Guests who book this voyage will have the unique experience of spending the summer solstice at sea aboard the Azamara Pursuit.

Travelers interested in diving deeper into the destination of Norway can enjoy a five-night sailing departing from Copenhagen, Demark on June 24, 2022, and stopping in Norwegian cities including Bergen, Stavanger, and Arendal, ending in the capital, Oslo. A 12-day cruise option which includes both itineraries is available.