Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation.

While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that guests wear masks while not actively eating or drinking, they are optional and up to each cruise passenger.  Masks are no longer required in the terminal while checking in for a cruise or while disembarking.

Masks are required if you visit the medical center on a Carnival cruise ship.

When going ashore in a port of call, guests must be prepared to follow all local guidance regarding masks and physical distancing. The status of local guidelines will be shared with guests prior to debarkation at each port.

Sponsored Links

For guests who would like to wear a mask on a Carnival cruise ship, they are recommending that you use higher-grade masks indoors (such as surgical or KN95) that have two or more layers, completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face and have a nose wire.

Guests are also not required to maintain physical distance while on Carnival cruise ships.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals
Previous articleMSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Ben Souza -
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Cruise Ships in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three different cruise ships in 2022: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Splendor. With three...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,573FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Ben Souza -
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Cruise Ships in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three different cruise ships in 2022: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Splendor. With three...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Booked More Cruises In One Week Than Ever Before

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line saw their biggest week ever when more people booked cruises than in any week in their history. Carnival Cruise Line currently has...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation. While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that...

MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has announced that they will christen a brand new cruise ship in New York City this December. MSC Cruises will hold the naming...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share