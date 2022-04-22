Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation.



While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that guests wear masks while not actively eating or drinking, they are optional and up to each cruise passenger. Masks are no longer required in the terminal while checking in for a cruise or while disembarking.

Masks are required if you visit the medical center on a Carnival cruise ship.

When going ashore in a port of call, guests must be prepared to follow all local guidance regarding masks and physical distancing. The status of local guidelines will be shared with guests prior to debarkation at each port.

For guests who would like to wear a mask on a Carnival cruise ship, they are recommending that you use higher-grade masks indoors (such as surgical or KN95) that have two or more layers, completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face and have a nose wire.

Guests are also not required to maintain physical distance while on Carnival cruise ships.