Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida

Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship has repositioned from Miami to her new homeport at Port Canaveral this week.

Carnival Freedom is homeporting from Port Canaveral for the first time and will offer four and five night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Terminal 6.

Ports that Carnival Freedom will visit on these new cruises include Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini, Freeport, Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay. View Prices on Carnival Freedom Cruises

“We’re excited to welcome Carnival Freedom to the fleet of Carnival cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Her arrival adds even more quality cruise sailings available from our Port. We’re very proud of our longstanding partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, and our collective efforts to provide an exceptional cruising experience.”

Sponsored Links

“Having Carnival Freedom join Mardi Gras, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Magic sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean offers yet another option for our guests to enjoy all the fun a Carnival cruise offers from one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This is an exciting time for Carnival, as we just reached the milestone of our biggest booking week ever and the celebration of our 50th birthday. Our return to full guest operations continues to be successful thanks to our loyal guests and valued partners, like the team at Port Canaveral.”

Carnival Freedom joins three other Carnival cruise ships (Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Liberty) that are offering cruises from Port Canaveral.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation. While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Ben Souza -
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Cruise Ships in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three different cruise ships in 2022: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Splendor. With three...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,574FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation. While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Cruises That Require a Booster Shot

Ben Souza -
Recently, Carnival Cruise Line made a change to a small number of cruises that will require guests to be vaccinated and boosted in order...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Cruise Ships in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three different cruise ships in 2022: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Splendor. With three...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines See Record Number of Cruises Booked

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, had more cruises booked last week than any other time in their...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida

Ben Souza -
A Carnival cruise ship has repositioned from Miami to her new homeport at Port Canaveral this week. Carnival Freedom is homeporting from Port Canaveral for...

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Mask Policy on Cruise Ships and in Terminals

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their mask policy on cruise ships and in terminals during embarkation and debarkation. While Carnival Cruise Line is recommending that...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share