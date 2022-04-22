Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida

A Carnival cruise ship has repositioned from Miami to her new homeport at Port Canaveral this week.



Carnival Freedom is homeporting from Port Canaveral for the first time and will offer four and five night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Terminal 6.

Ports that Carnival Freedom will visit on these new cruises include Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini, Freeport, Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay. View Prices on Carnival Freedom Cruises

“We’re excited to welcome Carnival Freedom to the fleet of Carnival cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Her arrival adds even more quality cruise sailings available from our Port. We’re very proud of our longstanding partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, and our collective efforts to provide an exceptional cruising experience.”

“Having Carnival Freedom join Mardi Gras, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Magic sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean offers yet another option for our guests to enjoy all the fun a Carnival cruise offers from one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This is an exciting time for Carnival, as we just reached the milestone of our biggest booking week ever and the celebration of our 50th birthday. Our return to full guest operations continues to be successful thanks to our loyal guests and valued partners, like the team at Port Canaveral.”

Carnival Freedom joins three other Carnival cruise ships (Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Liberty) that are offering cruises from Port Canaveral.