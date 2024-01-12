MSC Cruises Sending a 5,877 Passenger Ship to Galveston, TX in 2025

29 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

The Port of Galveston will be welcoming another cruise ship in 2025, according to a statement released by MSC Cruises.

Starting in November of 2025, MSC Seascape will be offering 7-night sailings out of Galveston Texas. The 5,877 max-capacity cruise ship– 4,540 at double-capacity — is the second Seaside EVO-class ship to be built by the cruise line.

The newest Seaside-class vessel is currently sailing out of PortMiami and will transition to Galveston for its first sailing on November 9th, 2025.

Itineraries on the 169,400 gross ton MSC Seascape will include visits to Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

Check out sailings on Seascape out of Galveston on MSC’s website here.

In the statement, CEO of MSC Cruises, Gianni Onorato, emphasized the cruise lines desire to expand its operations in the U.S. saying,

“This announcement is the latest step in our strategy to continue to grow our U.S footprint. Earlier this year we began operations from our third U.S. home port, New York City, where we now sail year-round, and we are proud to add Galveston to that growing line-up alongside PortMiami and Port Canaveral.”

“We are committed to bringing our newest, largest, most innovative ships to the U.S. and are pleased that MSC Seascape will be more easily accessible to guests in central and western parts of the U.S through Galveston, as well as to our guests internationally via the well-connected international airport hub of Houston.”

Due to the distances between ports, reaching these Caribbean ports of call requires 3 sea days within most itineraries. Longer 7- and 10-day cruises are typical for sailings out of Galveston.

Galveston has been growing in popularity as a homeport for other cruise lines as well, with Princess Cruises recently sailing Regal Princess from the port until March of 2024.

Ships scheduled to sail out of Galveston throughout 2024 include the following:

Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Miracle

Disney Cruises: Disney Magic

Royal Caribbean International: Harmony of the Seas Jewel of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas

Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Prima

Princess Cruises: Regal Princess

