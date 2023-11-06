Another Cruise Ship Starts Sailing From Galveston

Another cruise ship is now offering cruises out of Galveston, Texas after Regal Princess kicked off a season of 21 voyages from the port.

Regal Princess is now Princess Cruises’ largest ship to ever homeport in Texas. The vessel departed from Galveston yesterday for a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean with 3,560 guests. The ship will offer cruises from the port through March 24, 2024.

The ship’s cruises from Galveston will range from seven to 12 days long and visit the popular Caribbean ports of Cozumel, Roatan, and Costa Maya.

Regal Princess will also offer some special voyages this season that include a “Love and Romance Celebration” themed cruise with Love Ambassador and bridal fashion icon Randy Fenoli, departing December 3. He will host special events, share his personal success story, offer tips on how to choose the right wedding dress and even debut the “Randy” cocktail.

“We first started sailing out of Galveston nearly 20 years ago. Princess loves Texas and we know Texans enjoy the convenience of having the Love Boat so close by offering a hassle-free drive or convenient fly option to enjoy the beautiful destinations in the Western Caribbean,” said Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton. “As we celebrate the arrival of Regal Princess, we extend our deep appreciation to the Port of Galveston for their ongoing partnership, and we’re excited to welcome aboard the only premium cruise experience from Galveston.”

“Princess Cruises is an iconic cruise line and we’re delighted to welcome guests from Regal Princess, the largest Love Boat to ever sail from Galveston,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “Regal Princess will visit beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean while expanding the array of attractive and enticing cruise vacation choices from Galveston, America’s fourth most popular homeport.”

Regal Princess will return to Galveston for the 2024-2025 season and will mark the 20th anniversary of when Princess Cruises first started sailing from the port.