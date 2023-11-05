Carnival Cruise Line Adding More Million Dollar Slot Tournaments

Due to popular demand, Carnival Cruise Line is adding more million dollar slot tournaments on their ships in 2024.



Carnival Cruise Line just held their second $1,000,000 Slot Tournament on their newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration. 1,691 guests competed for the million dollars with first place bringing home $500,000. It was the largest ever casino competition in Carnival’s history.

Carnival will hold two million dollar Slot Tournaments in 2024. The first will take place on the May 18, 2024 sailing on the cruise line’s next new ship, Carnival Jubilee.

The second competition in 2024 will be held on Mardi Gras. This Slot Tournament will take place on the November 2, 2024 sailing from Port Canaveral.

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line is planning on holding two more tournaments in 2025.

“Carnival has a history as an industry leader with our casinos and our $1M Slot Tournament not only exemplifies that, but it celebrates it. Our onboard casinos bring fun and excitement to our Carnival Players Club members on all our ships, and this week has been a great way to bring many of those valued guests together and amplify the enthusiasm,” said Jonathan Lask, Carnival’s vice president of CRM and performance marketing.

Carnival Players Club guests as well as new guests may sign up for next year’s tournaments