Princess Cruises Is Adding Unique Entertainment on New Ship, Sun Princess

When Princess Cruises’ newest and largest cruise ship debuts in February 2024, it will feature unique entertainment in three different parts of the ship.

Sun Princess will have entertainment in a unique new theater, the Piazza, and The Dome. The Dome is promising to be an iconic new venue at the top forward part of the cruise ship.

Princess Arena is a technologically advanced entertainment area and will be unlike any other theater found on Princess cruise ships. The arena can be configured as a traditional theater or in a round, 270 degree keyhole configuration for some shows. There will be three new production shows in the Princess Arena and one Princess favorite.

Vallora, a Pirate Quest will feature nostalgic sounds from the 80’s. It will tell the story of Vallora as she searches for family and love in this pirate adventure.

Stage Struck will celebrate music theater full of Broadway hits.

Viva La Música is choreographed by Liz Imeprio. She choreographed concert tours for Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna. This will be a Latin inspired concert where a dance couple will invite guests on the dance floor in what will be a unique immersive experience.

Fiera! is a Princess favorite that will be reimagined for Sun Princess. It will feature a medley of popular songs set in a colorful European fairground.

“The Princess Arena is an engineering marvel that allows us to create awe-inspiring entertainment, offering our guests a completely different experience every night,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. “Not only will our productions shine, but the venue itself, with its state-of-the-art stages, captivating lighting design, and immersive surround-sound, will deliver show-stopping spectacles on every voyage.”

The Dome is inspired by the terraces of Santorini, Greece. This glass enclosed structure on the top of the ship will transform from a pool oasis during the day to an electrifying entertainment venue night that will have all the vives of South Beach.

The Dome will feature three different shows that will transform guests into a world of music, color, and emotion.

The Piazza is the social hub of every Princess cruise ship and this area on Sun Princess will have a new Sailaway Party, new night-time Welcome Show, a new Themed Deck Party, new Game Shows, and a memorable new Farewell Show and Light Spectacle.

Sun Princess is the first of two new cruise ships from Princess Cruises that will be their largest ships at more than 175,000 gross tons.

Sun Princess will debut in February 2024 and sail a season in the Mediterranean before heading to Port Everglades for week long cruises in the Caribbean.