MSC Cruises Opens Sailings for Bookings on New Ship, MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises has opened for sale cruises on a new mega ship that will debut in 2026, MSC World Asia.

MSC World Asia will be a sister ship to MSC World Europa and MSC World America. They are they third largest class of cruise ships in the world at 205,000 gross tons in size.

MSC World Asia will debut on December 11, 2026 and spend her inaugural season offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Port stops include Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Messina and Valletta.

In the summer of 2027, the ship will sail a similar itinerary, except the port stop in Civitavecchia will be replaced with a visit to Naples.

MSC World Asia will be the third of four World class ships from MSC Cruises. The vessels are powered by LNG and are the most innovative in the cruise line’s fleet.

The second one, MSC World America, will debut in Miami on April 12, 2025.

MSC World Asia will feature subtle design elements that reflect Asia’s rich culture, art and beautiful landscapes.

The cruise ship will retain the signature plumb bow rising vertically from the waterline and the iconic Y-shaped aft that opens onto the impressive outdoor promenade—hallmarks of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, gave the following statement:

“MSC World Asia will further enhance our lineup in the region, giving guests even more choice of embarkation ports and itineraries for their winter escape or summer getaways.

“As with each of our new ships, we’ll introduce innovative new concepts, venues and services to deliver the ultimate cruise experience for our guests.”

Cruisers who are members of MSC’s loyalty program (Voyager Club) will receive an extra 1,000 points and an onboard credit of $50 if they book a cruise on MSC World Asia by February 13, 2025.

Since the cruise will be more than 12 months out, they will also receive a 5% plus 5% discount and double membership points.