U.S. Cruise Port Sees Record Number of Cruise Passengers

The Port of New Orleans saw a record number of cruise passengers in 2024 when more than 1.2 million guests passing through the two cruise terminals.

Port NOLA is the only cruise port in the country has serves both ocean and river cruise ships.

Last year, Carnival Cruise Line finalized a new five-year agreement to have two cruise ships sail year-round from the port.

The world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, returned to New Orleans by homeporting Brilliance of the Seas there.

Norwegian Cruise Line is currently in a five-year agreement to base a cruise ship from the port.

In addition, six river cruise ships homeport at Port NOLA that include vessels from American Cruise Lines and Viking.

Other cruise lines that visit New Orleans include Explora Journeys, P&O Cruises, and SAGA Cruises.

Port NOLA President & CEO Beth Branch, gave the following statement:

“We are grateful to our cruise and hospitality partners, including New Orleans & Company, for their role in helping Port NOLA achieve a record-breaking number of passengers.

“These valued partnerships continue to drive strong demand and promising growth projections for both ocean-going and river cruising from Port NOLA. We look forward to building on this momentum for another successful year in 2025.”

Walt Leger, III President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, added:

“Our team at New Orleans & Company works daily to ensure New Orleans remains a highly popular cruise destination for both travelers and the cruise lines.”

The cruise industry accounted for more than 300,000 hotel rooms booked in New Orleans in 2024 since 70% of cruisers spend one to two nights in a hotel before their cruise.