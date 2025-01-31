Interior to Balcony: How 9 Major Cruise Lines Differ in How Much Upgrades Cost

Cruise lines offer different prices for inside, oceanview, and balcony cabins. But upgrades to the next tier cost a lot more on some ships than others. The percentage difference between cabin types by cruise line is even more pronounced.

This week I put together a spreadsheet with over 2,000 cruise sailings with their prices on a per day basis. This included every 2026 cruise out of a U.S. cruise port that was anywhere from 7 days long to 14 days in duration.

Nine major cruise lines were analyzed for their pricing across 365 days. I could have added more and even included shorter 3- and 4-day cruises, but the spreadsheet was lengthy enough already.

The data was quite extensive, with 6,952 rows in the spreadsheet (one line each for the three main cabin categories Inside, Oceanview, and Balcony).

Suites, solo cabins, and other types of cabins are not included in this article.

About the Cruise Price Data

The prices listed are based on two passengers in a cabin and are on a per day basis. Since some cruises were 7 days in duration and some were 10, 12, and 14, it made more sense to compare based on the daily rate rather then the entire cruise cost.

The price listed includes gratuities as well. These prices are always in flux and may differ from other sources by the time you read this.

Also, remember these are averages, and some prices will be higher or lower depending on the time of year and age of the cruise ship.

After compiling the data, here are the average prices for three cabin categories over the course of 2026, separated by cruise line.

Daily Average Cost of 2026 Cruises for Two Passengers

Cruise Line Inside O. View Balcony MSC Cruises $272 $314 $353 Princess Cruises $281 $330 $386 Carnival $287 $338 $396 Celebrity Cruises $351 $382 $434 Virgin Voyages $340 $400 $468 Royal Caribbean $352 $400 $469 Holland America $349 $387 $512 Norwegian $391 $467 $555 Disney $728 $790 $905

Average Price Across All 9 Cruise Lines

Here are the average prices for each cabin category across every cruise line (on a per day basis for two passengers):

Inside: $405.67

$405.67 Oceanview: $445.33

$445.33 Balcony: $508.67

The price between inside and oceanview versus oceanview and balcony is pretty similar. But this isn’t always the case within specific cruise lines, which we will look at in the next section.

The higher price of Disney Cruise Line cabins skewed these numbers a bit more to the high side.

But I found one surprising thing in this data. I expected MSC Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line to have among the lowest prices for various cabin categories.

What I didn’t expect was for Princess Cruises to have a lower average than Carnival. A closer look showed some really low rates on Regal Princess in 2026 with cruises that sail out of Galveston and Port Everglades.

Biggest Price Difference Between Cabin Categories

Next, I wanted to see what kind of premium different cruise lines put on those upgraded cabins. The information below shows the difference in average price between the three main cabin types.

The cruise lines below are listed from smallest total increase to largest total increase of price.

Celebrity Cruises

Inside to Oceanview: 8.83% Oceanview to Balcony: 13.61% Total Increase: 22.44%



Disney Cruise Line

Inside to Oceanview: 8.52% Oceanview to Balcony: 14.56% Total Increase: 23.08%



MSC Cruises

Inside to Oceanview: 15.44% Oceanview to Balcony: 12.42% Total Increase: 27.86%



Royal Caribbean

Inside to Oceanview: 13.64% Oceanview to Balcony: 17.25% Total Increase: 30.89%



Princess Cruises

Inside to Oceanview: 17.44% Oceanview to Balcony: 16.97% Total Increase: 34.41%



Virgin Voyages

Inside to Oceanview: 17.65% Oceanview to Balcony: 17.00% Total Increase: 34.65%



Carnival Cruise Line

Inside to Oceanview: 17.77% Oceanview to Balcony: 17.16% Total Increase: 34.93%



Norwegian Cruise Line

Inside to Oceanview: 19.44% Oceanview to Balcony: 18.84% Total Increase: 38.28%



Holland America Line

Inside to Oceanview: 10.89% Oceanview to Balcony: 32.30% Total Increase: 43.19%



Lowest Price Per Day on All 55 Ships

These are all the ships used in this data. There are 55 in total that offer one week to two week sailings that depart from U.S. ports in 2026.

I have listed below the lowest price for an interior cabin for two people on each ship based on a per-day cost.

Disney Treasure: $671

Disney Magic: $594

Disney Wonder: $557

Star Of The Seas: $468

Icon Of The Seas: $454

Norwegian Luna: $429

Volendam: $385

Norwegian Aqua: $372

Norwegian Prima: $363

Norwegian Pearl: $356

Noordam: $345

Celebrity Xcel: $334

Scarlet Lady: $318

Norwegian Epic: $310

Norwegian Getaway: $307

Celebrity Beyond: $306

Norwegian Encore: $304

Celebrity Edge: $301

Valiant Lady: $298

Anthem Of The Seas: $297

Norwegian Viva: $295

Norwegian Sun: $294

Serenade Of The Seas: $291

Nieuw Amsterdam: $287

Norwegian Bliss: $286

Norwegian Joy: $284

Norwegian Jade: $282

Resilient Lady: $278

Koningsdam: $277

Oasis Of The Seas: $272

Allure Of The Seas: $272

Norwegian Breakaway: $268

Norwegian Jewel: $268

Zuiderdam: $262

Voyager Of The Seas: $261

Zaandam: $260

Carnival Luminosa: $260

Carnival Jubilee: $260

Nieuw Statendam: $259

Celebrity Ascent: $259

Island Princess: $259

Norwegian Dawn: $258

Brilliant Lady: $258

Celebrity Constellation: $257

Norwegian Escape: $257

Symphony Of The Seas: $257

Norwegian Sky: $257

Celebrity Reflection: $253

Carnival Pride: $247

Celebrity Apex: $245

Eurodam: $245

Carnival Spirit: $243

Mardi Gras: $243

Harmony Of The Seas: $243

Carnival Celebration: $242

Carnival Radiance: $238

Adventure Of The Seas: $237

Discovery Princess: $233

Odyssey Of The Seas: $231

Sun Princess: $230

Carnival Miracle: $230

Enchantment Of The Seas: $229

Star Princess: $228

Celebrity Summit: $227

Celebrity Silhouette: $226

Carnival Liberty: $226

Ruby Princess: $224

Carnival Sunshine: $222

Navigator Of The Seas: $222

Rotterdam: $221

Carnival Legend: $220

Carnival Vista: $219

Carnival Panorama: $219

Royal Princess: $219

MSC World America: $218

Norwegian Star: $216

Sapphire Princess: $215

Enchanted Princess: $215

Emerald Princess: $213

Sky Princess: $213

Carnival Magic: $212

Grand Princess: $212

Independence Of The Seas: $210

Carnival Dream: $207

Majestic Princess: $205

Coral Princess: $201

Caribbean Princess: $198

Regal Princess: $196

Grandeur Of The Seas: $194

Rhapsody Of The Seas: $192

Oosterdam: $190

Carnival Venezia: $190

MSC Grandiosa: $181

Carnival Horizon: $176

MSC Seascape: $174

MSC Poesia: $171

Vision Of The Seas: $170

MSC Divina: $168

Brilliance Of The Seas: $165

Carnival Freedom: $159

Celebrity Eclipse: $159

Carnival Glory: $153

MSC Meraviglia: $148

Bottom Line

While the average price difference between cabin types might seem consistent, the percentage increase from inside to oceanview, and then to balcony, varies significantly across cruise lines.

This means some lines are much more aggressive in their pricing of upgrades. Probably the most interesting finding to me, though, is the wide range in upgrade costs. Holland America, Norwegian, and Carnival showed the largest price jumps for balcony cabins, while Celebrity and Disney had the smallest increases.

I will be writing more articles about findings from cruise prices in 2026 in the future, so be sure to subscribe to our free newsletter if you're interested.