Cruise Line Adds Longer Cruises to Bora Bora, Alaska and Hawaii

Holland American Line has announced five new Legendary Voyages that will offer in-depth visits to Bora Bora, Alaska, Hawaii and the Mediterranean.

These new cruises range from 27 to 45 days in length and offer extended visits to some of the most desirable vacation spots in the world.

Here is a look at the five incredible new cruises offered by Holland America Line.

Alaska, Hawaii and Bora Bora

Holland America Line will sail two epic 35-day cruises from San Diego. On February 13, 2027, Koningsdam will sail an 11 port cruise to the South Pacific that spends 120 hours in the French Polynesia.

On October 15, 2026, Zaandam will depart on a cruise that visits 14 ports in Hawaii, the South Pacific, and a rare late-night stop in Bora Bora.

In September 2026, the cruise line will offer a Legendary Glaciers & Volcanoes cruise that visits both Alaska and Hawaii on a four week cruise.

Mediterranean

One of Holland America’s most popular cruises is returning, a roundtrip voyage from New York that visits the Mediterranean. This 45-day cruise will visit 21 ports in 12 countries. It will have an overnight visit in Alexandria, Egypt and an extended stay in Istanbul.

This voyage is a recreation of a cruise from the 1920s.

Great Bear Rainforest

This 28-day cruise on Noordam from Seattle on June 7, 2026 will cross the Arctic Circle for summer solstice. This extended cruise features 13 port visits in Canada and Alaska. Remote ports includes Nome and Dutch Harbor and the ship will overnight in Anchorage.

Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“Interest in longer cruises continues to grow and these newest Legendary Voyages deliver with unique itineraries that delve deep into popular and harder-to-reach parts of the world. These five voyages, all sailing from North American homeports, build on our commitment to offer cruises that let our guests linger longer and connect with the destination in a more intimate way.”