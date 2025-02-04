New Celebrity Cruise Ship Will Not Have an Eden: The Brand-New Concept Replacing It

The first time I walked into Eden on Celebrity Edge during her inaugural voyage, I knew right away it would be a very unique experience that could not be found anywhere else. And although some of the original concepts of Eden have been retired, the space has always been inviting and refreshing.

But Celebrity Xcel, due to arrive in November of this year, will be offering another brand-new venue instead of Eden. The multi-deck space at the back of the ship will now occupy an all-new concept called “The Bazaar”.

The Ever-Changing Concept of “The Bazaar”

According to a press release from Celebrity Cruises, every day will offer a completely new feeling and environment in The Bazaar, so no two days are alike.

It will feature shopping, dining, activities, and entertainment that change according to the day’s “festival” or theme. These themes will be inspired by the cultures of the ports in The Bahamas, Mexico, and Caribbean.

“Depending on the festival theme, guests can expand their palate with activities including rum and chocolate pairings and local hot sauce tastings, dive deep into the destination’s culture with experiences like live basket weaving demos, and find one-of-a-kind keepsakes from local vendors such as an authentic Caribbean mask shop, traditional Mexican leather hats, embroidery stations, and more,” a statemen from the cruise line read.

Mosaic, an open kitchen concept, will allow cruise passengers to sample various dishes also inspired by the ports visited by the ship.

Chef’s table

Alongside The Bazaar, Celebrity Xcel will introduce a Chef’s Table and a cooking school also offered at Mosaic.

According to the press release, “Chef’s Studio invites guests to discover their inner chef as they learn to prepare new dishes from each destination they visit. Throughout the sailing, the cooking school repertoire will change to reflect the destination-inspired festival themes, allowing guests to master local favorites and add to their recipe books alongside creating new memories.”

Quick bites will also be available at Spice, where a regular rotation of foods will be available for guests who want something on the go. Spice will also offer floor-to-ceiling windows for great views while enjoying a mean between meals.

Celebrity Cruisers Have a Chance to Submit Ideas

Design on The Bazaar is not quite finalized, and Celebrity Cruises is giving its loyal fans a chance to have a say in the finishing touches.

Through the “Xcel Dream Makers” program, Celebrity Cruises is allowing guests to have a say in the final design and offerings of the ship, including The Bazaar, via online polls and interactive events.

“For The Bazaar, Dream Makers will shape how the festivals come to life, choose entertainment and activities in Market at The Bazaar, select menu items at Mosaic, and more. Those interested in joining Xcel ‘Dream Makers’ can register at www.celebritycruises.com/xceldreammakers,” the statement read.

Celebrity Xcel will be sailing out of Fort Lauderdale for her first season, offering week-long cruises that alternate between destinations in the Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

In the summer of 2026, she will transition to her debut European season, sailing in the Mediterranean on voyages that are from 7- to 11-nights, departing from Barcelona and Athens. These voyages will include unique overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.