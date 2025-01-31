Afraid You’ll Get Seasick on Your Cruise? Busted Myths and Helpful Tips

Worried about seasickness ruining your cruise vacation? You’re not alone! It’s a common concern, but the good news is that modern cruise ships are incredibly stable, and seasickness is far less common than many people imagine.

In fact, after taking over 50 cruises, I’ve still never experienced any kind of seasickness other than some slight discomfort in rough seas. I know everyone is different, though, and some are more prone to motion sickness.

But where you sail and where you book your cabin can help make a big difference as well.

While there are no absolute guarantees, this article will cover everything you need to know to minimize the chances of seasickness and make the most of your time at sea.

Why Seasickness Happens (and Why It’s Less of a Problem Today)

Seasickness is a form of motion sickness. It happens when your inner ear, responsible for balance, senses motion that doesn’t match what you’re seeing. This sensory overload can lead to nausea and other unpleasant side effects.

Historically, smaller ships in rougher seas made seasickness a more significant concern. However, today’s massive cruise ships are built with advanced stabilizers that significantly reduce movement.

If you saw the ship underwater you would see what look like fins coming out from the sides of the ship, making it more like an airplane underwater.

In calm weather, you might not even feel the ship moving. I’ve seen many ice skating performances on Royal Caribbean ships and this just wouldn’t be possible with constant motion.

Common Myths About Seasickness on a Cruise

Myth: Everyone gets seasick on a cruise. Fact: Most people don’t. Modern cruise ships are large and equipped with stabilizers that significantly reduce motion.

Myth: If you get motion sickness in cars or planes, you’ll definitely get seasick. Fact: Seasickness is different. Just because you’re prone to motion sickness on land or in the air doesn’t guarantee you’ll experience it on a ship.

Myth: Seasickness is a constant problem throughout a cruise. Fact: Seasickness can fluctuate. It often depends on the weather, the ship’s location, and your own sensitivity.

Myth: The higher decks of a cruise ship are always the worst for seasickness. Fact: While higher decks can experience more motion, it’s not always a significant difference. Cabins located mid-ship generally experience the least amount of motion.

Myth: There’s nothing you can do to prevent or treat seasickness. Fact: There are many effective options, including over-the-counter and prescription medications, acupressure bands, ginger, and careful cabin selection.

Tips to Avoid Getting Seasick on a Cruise Ship

Choose Your Cabin Wisely: For the smoothest ride, opt for a cabin located mid-ship and on a lower deck. These locations experience less motion than cabins at the front (bow) or back (stern) of the ship.

Fresh Air is Your Friend: Spend time on the open decks breathing in the fresh sea air. This can help your body adjust to the ship's motion.

Focus on the Horizon: If you do feel a little queasy, fix your gaze on the horizon. This provides a visual reference point that can help your inner ear and eyes synchronize.

Hydration is Key: Drink plenty of water throughout your cruise. Dehydration can make motion sickness worse.

Eat Regularly (But Wisely): Don't skip meals! An empty stomach can make nausea worse. Opt for bland, easily digestible foods, and avoid overly spicy or greasy meals, especially in the first couple of days.

Get Plenty of Rest: Being well-rested can help your body adapt to the motion of the ship.

Enjoy the View. Try to get a room with at least a window as well, as not seeing the water is usually worse than seeing it.

Remedies for Avoiding Cruise Motion Sickness

You should always consult with your doctor before trying any medications or special homemade remedies just to make sure that you will not see any adverse reactions.

Dramamine. This is probably the most popular over the counter drug for preventing sea sickness, but it can also make you drowsy. There is a non-drowsy Dramamine but many people find that it still makes you feel weird. Still, it’s better than being sea sick. And after a few days you may find you no longer need it.

The Scopolamine Patch. Some people rave about this patch and it’s supposed to work really well. You need a prescription for it, and the only side effect most people see is a dry mouth. But there is plenty to drink on the ship so no worries there.

Bonine. This is another drug a little like Dramamine and should be taken 8 hours before you sail. Some people recommend taking it the night before your cruise and then again that morning so you will not feel so drowsy.

Home Remedies for Avoiding Motion Sickness

Ginger. If you are drinking Ginger Ale, make sure there is actually ginger in it. Some of the new soft drinks just use ginger flavors. Some people take ginger pills and others eat ginger snaps. Either way, it should help.

Peppermint candy or tea. This helps to relieve the nausea so it’s really a remedy for the symptoms of seasickness and not really the cause.

Saltine crackers. Some people swear by them, so hey, it’s worth a shot.

Wrist bands. There are certain wristbands that are supposed to push down on your pressure points to stop you from getting motion sickness. While not scientifically proven, they are non-invasive and worth a try.

Eating green apples will also help keep seasickness at bay.

Remember that if you do get really sick on a cruise, there is always a nurse and medical staff on board to assist you. This is where having cruise or travel insurance can really pay off.

Certain Destinations Are Better for People Who Get Motion Sickness

If you go on a transatlantic or transpacific cruise, chances are you are going to experience a lot more movement in the water due to the cold fronts and weather changes in the ocean. There are also a lot more sea days on these voyages. So, if you’re worried about motion sickness being an issue, pick a destination heavy itinerary.

First time cruisers worried about getting seasick can try out a cruise to the Caribbean or The Bahamas where the waters are usually calm. Of course, hurricane season can change that a little as well.

Bottom Line

Most of the time you can’t even feel the ships moving, especially when the weather is nice. On the rare occasion that you have some weather the wave might make the ship move a little, but captains usually try to avoid any kind of weather and find you a nice sunny part of the ocean to enjoy your getaway.

Think about it, these ships could not have ice skating rinks on them with live performances if the ships were rocking back and forth. On my first cruise I was shocked at how still everything seemed. Once in a while you might feel some movement, but the technology is getting better all the time, and the bigger the ship the more stable it will be.

