One Cruise Line Now Has 33 New Cruise Ships on Order/Under Construction

By Ben Souza
Viking, one of the world’s leading ocean and river cruise lines, has placed an order for eight more cruise ships giving them a total of 33 new ships on order.

Viking Cruises ship

This order for more new ships came when the cruise line announced that Leah Talactac has been appointed Viking’s President.

Viking now has 24 new river ships on order or under construction. 16 of them will enter service by 2026 with eight more being added to the fleet in 2027 and 2028.

The cruise line also has nine more ocean ships on order that will enter service between now and 2030.

In 2030, Viking will have a total of 128 cruise ships in their fleet. 

  • 107 river ships
  • 19 ocean ships
  • Two expedition ships

Viking River Cruises was founded by Torstein Hagen in 1997 and quickly grew to become the largest river cruise line in the world.

Viking Longship on the Rhine
A Viking Longship in on the Rhine in Germany. Photo: Cruise Fever

In 2015, they launched their first ocean ship, Viking Star. They now have 11 identical ocean ships in service and have been the fastest growing ocean cruise line over the past decade.

How can Viking grow so fast in such a short amount of time?

Viking has won more than 450 awards in their history and for two straight years, Condé Nast Traveler has named them the best ocean, river and expedition cruise line.

In 2024, Viking had the largest IPO on the NYSE. They trade under the ticker $VIK. 

