MSC Cruises’ New Ship Will Have the Longest Slide at Sea

Ben Souza
MSC Cruises’ first World Class cruise ship, MSC Europa, will have the longest dry slide at sea when the vessel debuts in 2022.

MSC Europa will be one of the largest cruise ships at sea after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean. The cruise ship will be 200,000 gross tons in size and will be one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced LNG-powered ships.

The longest dry slide at sea will be in the aft part of the ship and will be in an open area similar to the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean.

MSC Cruises has yet to give many details on this new class of ship. While Cruise Fever was on MSC Bellissima, we took the following video of a model of a World class ship that will give you an idea of what the vessels will be like.

Cruises on MSC Europa open for bookings next week.

Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean Receives Approval for Test Cruises

MSC Cruises

Check Out This New Cruise Ship Coming to Miami in 6 Months

Ben Souza -
In six months, a new cruise ship from MSC Cruises will begin to sail out of the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Will Resume Sailings in the Baltic This Summer

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has announced that they will be resuming sailings in the Baltic in July when MSC Seaview departs on week long cruises from...
Read more
MSC Cruises

New Cruise Ship Coming to Miami Will Have Restaurant with a Sushi Conveyor Belt

Ben Souza -
MSC Seashore, a new cruise ship from MSC Cruises that is coming to Miami later this year, will have brand new outdoor dining spaces...
Read more

MSC Cruises’ New Ship Will Have the Longest Slide at Sea

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' first World Class cruise ship, MSC Europa, will have the longest dry slide at sea when the vessel debuts in 2022. MSC Europa...

Royal Caribbean Receives Approval for Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, received permission today from the CDC to operate test cruises on one of their cruise ships. Royal Caribbean...
