MSC Cruises’ New Ship Will Have the Longest Slide at Sea

MSC Cruises’ first World Class cruise ship, MSC Europa, will have the longest dry slide at sea when the vessel debuts in 2022.



MSC Europa will be one of the largest cruise ships at sea after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean. The cruise ship will be 200,000 gross tons in size and will be one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced LNG-powered ships.

Say hello to the longest, state of the art dry slide at sea. 6 Days until you can book a cruise on MSC World Europa! Welcome to the future class of cruising. #MSCWorldEuropa pic.twitter.com/itUBNOJ6ts — MSC Cruises (USA) (@MSCCruisesUSA) May 25, 2021

The longest dry slide at sea will be in the aft part of the ship and will be in an open area similar to the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean.

Sponsored Links



MSC Cruises has yet to give many details on this new class of ship. While Cruise Fever was on MSC Bellissima, we took the following video of a model of a World class ship that will give you an idea of what the vessels will be like.

Cruises on MSC Europa open for bookings next week.