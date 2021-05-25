Royal Caribbean Receives Approval for Test Cruises

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, received permission today from the CDC to operate test cruises on one of their cruise ships.



Royal Caribbean will sail test cruises on June 20-22 on Freedom of the Seas. The test cruises are an important step in resuming cruise operations from U.S. ports without the need for requiring vaccinations.

Royal Caribbean gave the following statement regarding this big news today:

“After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today’s approval of our simulated cruises is the latest promising step in our path to return to sailing in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming our crew, loyal guests and supporters from around the world this summer.”

Royal Caribbean’s President and CEO Michael Bayley posted the following approval letter on his Facebook page an hour ago.

The test cruises move Royal Caribbean one step closer to resuming cruises from Florida and other ports in the lower 48. Last week, the cruise line announced they will sail two cruise ships to Alaska this summer but will require that passengers be vaccinated on those cruises.