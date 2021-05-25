Carnival’s Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Departs Europe for Florida

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and the world’s only cruise ship with a roller coaster, Mardi Gras, has departed from Barcelona and is making her way across the Atlantic to Port Canaveral, Florida. The ship is 180,000 gross tons in size and can carry more than 5,200 passengers and 2,000 crew members.



Mardi Gras departed from Barcelona, Spain this past Friday and is scheduled to arrive in Florida on June 4, 2021 according to Marine Traffic. The cruise ship was originally scheduled to make her debut in 2020 but due to the pandemic, will now sail her first cruise in November.



Mardi Gras is the world's first cruise ship with a roller coaster. BOLT is an all-electric roller coaster encompassing an elevated track across the cruise ship's upper decks with 800 feet of exhilarating twists, drops and turns, including hairpin turn around the ship's iconic funnel. Riders can achieve speeds of up to 40 miles per hour as they enjoy views to the sea 187 feet below.

Mardi Gras will have more than 2,600 cabins in 11 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites.

The cruise ship will consist of six exciting and distinctive zones that will put the FUN in Funship. These unique areas will include dining, beverage and entertainment options, including restaurants from Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal.

Grand Central (Decks 6-8, mid-ship)

French Quarter (Deck 6, aft):

La Piazza (Deck 8, mid-ship)

Summer Landing (Deck 8, aft)

Lido (Deck 16-17, aft)

The Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20, aft)

Mardi Gras will be the first cruise ship in North America to be powered by LNG. The vessel will sail from Port Canaveral starting in November sailing six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

