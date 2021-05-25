Cruise News AmaWaterways Will Resume River Cruises on July 3

AmaWaterways Will Resume River Cruises on July 3

AmaWaterways has announced plans to resume river cruises on July 3, 2021 with seven ships restarting cruises during the month.

AmaWaterways’ Executive Vice President and Co-Founder Kristin Karst gave the following statement: “We are so excited to see the situation in Europe evolving in a positive direction and are very optimistic about the new tourist entry requirements that will be officially announced in the coming days. We are proud to announce a selection of sailings starting the first week of July in Portugal with other restart dates throughout July on select ships on all the European rivers including the most luxurious ship on the Danube River, the AmaMagna on July 21st.

Specific sailing dates are as follows:

July 3rd, AmaDouro will commence sailings through Portugal
July 21st, AmaMagna will commence sailings on the Danube River
July 22nd, AmaKristina will commence sailings in France on the Rhône River
July 22nd, AmaLyra will commence sailings in France on the Seine River
July 27th, AmaVida will commence sailings in Portugal and Spain
July 29th, AmaDolce will commence sailings through Bordeaux, France
July 29th, AmaSiena will commence sailings on the Rhine River

AmaWaterways’ President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner also shared the following: “As we proceed with our return to the rivers, we will continue to monitor the updates from global health authorities, local governments and airlines with regards to the entry requirements. In the coming days, we will be providing more information regarding the specific documentation needed for sailing with us. Details will also be posted in the Travel Updates section on our website and be sent to our travel partners via email.

Having successfully operated river cruises during summer 2020, our teams are experienced with enhanced health and safety protocols and are ready and eager to safely welcome guests back on board. Our team is committed to ensuring our guests have a wonderful experience as they return to the rivers, visiting the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
