Norwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Eight More Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they are redeploying eight cruise ships as they work on resuming cruises in additional ports in the U.S. and other ports around the world this fall.



Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun, Spirit and Pride of America will all resume sailings later this year

Norwegian Cruise Line’s redeployment schedule is as follows:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning October 19, 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages.

Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning October 24, 2021.

Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii interisland voyages from Honolulu beginning November 6, 2021.

Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning November 7, 2021.

Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning November 14, 2021.

Beginning November 20, 2021, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning December 23, 2021.

Beginning January 20, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador).

Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning January 28, 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning February 9, 2022.

​​​Further redeployments will be announced in the near future.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled cruises that were scheduled to sail from Montego Bay, Jamaica on Norwegian Joy. NCL will transfer crew to cruises in Alaska in order to maximize the short Alaska cruise season.

In conjunction with today’s redeployment announcement, Norwegian has canceled all voyages on Pride of America through October 30, 2021; Norwegian Escape through November 2, 2021; Norwegian Jewel through January 9, 2022; Norwegian Pearl through December 7, 2021; Norwegian Spirit through January 28, 2022; Norwegian Sun through January 18, 2022; and the October 24, 2021 itinerary aboard Norwegian Bliss.

“When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “I am so happy that we’re finally getting back to what we love the most, and I’m very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically. We always said we wouldn’t rush to sail again, but that we’d get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience. Our efforts to resume cruising safely will continue to be slow and steady, guided by the science-backed protocols of our SailSAFE™ health and safety program and in collaboration with our destination partners as well as with a variety of governing bodies. We cannot wait to see our guests rediscover the world and make memories with their loved ones again.”