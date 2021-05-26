Cruise Line Plans to Have All Ships Back in Service by February 2022

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that all five luxury cruise ships in their fleet will be back in service by February 2022.



Seven Seas Splendor will be the cruise line’s first ship back in service with the vessel’s inaugural season from Southampton that starts on September 11, 2021.

Regent’s remaining four ships will return as follows:

Seven Seas Explorer: Seven Seas Explorer will welcome guests back on October 16, 2021 sailing from Venice, Italy. She will complete two published Mediterranean voyages before crossing the Atlantic to kick off a Caribbean season starting on November 15, 2021, with eight new sailings including a 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise. On April 10, 2022 she will arrive back in Europe for her published 2022 European summer season commencing on May 14, 2022.

Sponsored Links



Seven Seas Mariner: Following her technical dry-dock, Seven Seas Mariner will return to sailing on a published December 18, 2021 itinerary, cruising from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California where she will begin an epic World Cruise on January 5, 2022.

Seven Seas Navigator: Seven Seas Navigator’s resumption will begin January 6, 2022 from Miami, Florida with her published 2022 Southern Caribbean winter sailings, which include multiple round-trip Barbados voyages.

Seven Seas Voyager: Seven Seas Voyager returns with five new Mediterranean voyages, the first from Barcelona, Spain on February 15, 2022, before commencing her published 2022 European summer season itineraries exploring the Mediterranean and Northern Europe from April 15, 2022.

“We thought carefully about how, when, and where reuniting the entire Regent family would enable us to consistently deliver an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, as well as provide exceptional destination explorations,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are incredibly excited that all five of our ships will be back on the ocean by early 2022, the year of our 30th anniversary. The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet is ready to return, and our crew will be there eagerly waiting to welcome all our guests back onboard once again.”

“We truly sympathize with those guests who have had their much anticipated and deserved cruise experience canceled,” continued Montague. “We do hope however that travelers impacted by these changes can find a new reason to sail with us on our newly created cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.”