Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Cruises From Florida in June

Celebrity Cruises became the first cruise line to receive approval from the CDC to resume cruises from Florida in June.



Celebrity Edge will sail from Ft Lauderdale, Florida on June 26 for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean. The cruise ship will be the first vessel to depart from a U.S. port for a Caribbean cruise since March 2020.

“For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday.’ I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived,” said Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The power of travel has a way of healing our souls as we connect with cultures, sights, and experiences that bring greater joy and renewed energy to our lives. Nothing compares to these experiences at sea and now the wonder of these journeys returns. We’ve been preparing for this day for months and, on behalf of all of us at Celebrity Cruises, we’re ready and we can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard once again!”

“Today’s exciting news is the result of a collaboration with the CDC, our elected officials at the local, state and national levels and our industry partners at CLIA,” said Richard Fain, Chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “We’ve consulted with the brightest minds in the health industry to ensure that our passengers and crew feel safe and comfortable on our ships while enjoying the uncompromised experience they know and love.”

Inaugurated in just 2018, Celebrity Edge’s unique outward-facing design breaks from traditional shipbuilding. Aboard, guests feel more connected with the sea and the places they visit, whether it’s sipping cocktails from the sundeck of The Retreat, a private resort-within-a-resort, or taking in the stunning vistas from the botanical Rooftop Garden. The ship’s amenities and views will infuse new life into passengers that have longed to travel and see the world once again. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Edge

You can take a video tour of the cruise ship below:

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

With today’s announcement, eight of the 15 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet now have plans to return to sailing in 2021 and are ready to take guests to breathtaking destinations, including the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.