CDC Eliminates Mask Requirement on Vaccinated Cruises

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
Cruise News
The CDC continues to update the health protocols that cruise lines will need to abide by when they resume cruises from U.S. ports.

One of the biggest changes this week by the CDC is that masks will no longer be required on cruises that have at least 95% of passengers vaccinated. Of course, guests can still choose to wear one around the ship but they will not be required. Also, cruise lines can bring back self service buffets on these cruises as well.

The four biggest biggest changes to mask requirements for passengers and crew members are as follows from the CDC’s website:

1. For ships with at least 95% of crew and 95% of passengers fully vaccinated, cruise ship operators, at their discretion, may advise passengers and crew that they do not have to wear a mask or maintain physical distance in any areas.

2. Cruise ship operators, at their discretion, may designate areas as only accessible to fully vaccinated passengers and crew where masks and physical distancing are not required (e.g., casinos; bars; spas; entertainment venues; and dining areas, including self-serve buffets).

3. Cruise ship operators, at their discretion, may advise passengers and crew that—if they are fully vaccinated—they may gather or conduct activities outdoors, including engaging in extended meal service or beverage consumption, without wearing a mask.

4. Cruise ship operators, at their discretion, may advise crew who are fully vaccinated that they do not have to wear a mask or maintain physical distance in areas of the ship that are inaccessible to passengers.

It is important to note that all four of these guidelines are at each cruise lines discretion so they can choose whether or not to allow each of the four points.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Will Resume Cruises From Florida in June

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Plans to Have All Ships Back in Service by February 2022

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that all five luxury cruise ships in their fleet will be back in service by February 2022. Seven Seas...
Read more
Cruise News

AmaWaterways Will Resume River Cruises on July 3

Ben Souza -
AmaWaterways has announced plans to resume river cruises on July 3, 2021 with seven ships restarting cruises during the month. AmaWaterways’ Executive Vice President and...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruises Will Finally Restart From U.S. Ports

Ben Souza -
It's been 14 months since the last cruise ships departed from U.S. cruise ports offering vacations. However, here is finally light at the end...
Read more

CDC Eliminates Mask Requirement on Vaccinated Cruises

Ben Souza -
The CDC continues to update the health protocols that cruise lines will need to abide by when they resume cruises from U.S. ports. One of...
Celebrity Cruises Edge

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Cruises From Florida in June

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises became the first cruise line to receive approval from the CDC to resume cruises from Florida in June. Celebrity Edge will sail from...
