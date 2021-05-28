Carnival Cruise Line Receives CDC Approval for Phase 2A Restart Plans

Carnival Cruise Line is one step closer today from their cruise ships once again offering cruises from U.S. ports.



Carnival received U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) acceptance of its Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami, Port of Galveston and Port Canaveral. All three are key homeports for Carnival and the first three homeports that the cruise line is focusing on for its return to service in July.

Carnival Cruise Line has already announced that Carnival Horizon (sailing from Miami) and Carnival Vista and Breeze (sailing from Galveston) will be the first cruise ships to carry guests as the cruise line plans its July return to service. Port Canaveral has also been identified as a restart priority, and Carnival expects to announce plans for operations from there over the coming days.

Under the CDC guidelines, a cruise line must have agreements with its homeports that they are prepared to support the cruise operator with additional public health and operational resources prior to the implementation of simulated cruise and/or full guest operations.

“These agreements move us one step closer to sailing with our loyal guests,” said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and chief maritime officer for Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support from not just these three homeport partners, but all of our homeports, that are eager to have us back as soon as possible.”