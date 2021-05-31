Is MSC Cruises’ New Ship the Future of Cruising?

The first of MSC Cruises’ new World Class cruise ships, MSC Europa, has opened for bookings and the class of ship will be the second largest in the world when the completed.



MSC Europa will be a groundbreaking new cruise ship that will enter service in 2022. The ship’s promenade will extend both indoors and outdoors. The indoor portion will be topped with a dynamic LED sky screen and the outdoor portion will have the longest dry slide at sea that will span 11 decks.



From infinite balconies to districts for families and adults, is MSC Europa the future of cruising? Let’s take a look at this revolutionary new ship from MSC Cruises.

MSC Europa will be an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea. The size of the cruise ship allows for completely distinct districts, each with their own mood and experiences, from a tranquil adults-only zen district to the lively promenade with entertainment, shops and bars, to a separate family district that houses as many as ten new kids facilities. The result is a vibrant cosmopolitan melting pot, for a varied and exciting guest experience that is unlike any other at sea today.



Among the many leisure activities on board, guests will be faced with choosing which of the new single-brand shops to visit first and how to divide their time between the incredible variety of six pools and 14 hot tubs. A family sundeck will offer the littlest ones a chance to enjoy a day at sea, while an Aquapark with integrated virtual reality technology will entertain both children and every adult’s inner child in equal measure.

Guests can also expect the same high quality, full-scale production theater shows that they have come to expect from MSC Cruises, as well as new and exciting, immersive performance venues.

MSC World Europa’s ground-breaking design is based on a new platform and sets her apart. With a striking futuristic silhouette, the cruise ship’s signature 90-degree plumb bow shaped like an arrow will cut through the water with ease.

The impressive, never before seen Y-shaped aft opens onto the impressive 341-ft.-long Europa Promenade with breath-taking ocean views. Half open to the sky and half-covered by an imposing LED-sky screen, the screen will feature tailor-made displays throughout the day.

One of the key features of the completely reimagined ship is The Spiral – a striking architectural centerpiece in the form of a dry slide spanning 11 decks – the longest at sea! The sleek curves of the impressive stainless-steel slide make it a true work of art as well as a fun way to get from the top of the ship to the promenade.

At 1,093 ft. long, 22 decks high and with 430,556 sq. ft. of public space, MSC World Europa is MSC Cruises’ longest ship in the fleet, but this space is not just for show. The increased size means that the ship will offer a variety of novel and engaging experiences to be enjoyed by one and all.

MSC World Europa will also offer an extensive range of accommodation options for every taste, with a staggering 19 different categories to choose from and 65% of staterooms including balconies.

The ship will see the introduction of seven new and innovative stateroom types. These include:

Balcony suites and staterooms that overlook the promenade designed for guests to soak up the vibrant atmosphere below.

Luxurious duplex MSC Yacht Club suites with large balconies and private hot tub, as well as open living/dining room area.

Stylish Aurea Suites with spacious balcony and private hot tub.

Infinite Ocean view staterooms with a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade when open.

MSC World Europa also features next-level dining, not limited to geographical boundaries, but based around seasonality and carefully curated immersive experiences. There will be a strong focus on artisanal and craft products, particularly in the variety of bars and lounges, as well as new exceptional gourmet dining concepts.

The ship will feature 13 dining venues, including an incredible six specialty restaurants. The new prototype offers a blank canvas with the opportunity to introduce brand-new concepts and immersive experiences, based around creative expression and offering an unexpected, interactive experience.

The two entirely new locations include the trendy Chef’s Garden Kitchen focusing on flavorful microgreens and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating. Fan favorites will also return with enhancements, including the classic American-style steakhouse Butcher’s Cut and Asian-inspired Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, as well as the newly launched Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina.

Guests will also have the opportunity to discover not one but three ample restaurant-buffets on board, each offering their distinct ambiance, including a brand-new location open 24/7.

The snack and bar selection will also set itself apart, with numerous soon-to-be-revealed concepts making their debut and familiar faces returning with amplified offerings, such as the Masters of the Sea Pub, which will be split across two decks and brew craft beer specially on board for the first time.

Other concepts will include the Elixir – Mixology Bar with elaborate signature cocktails, a South Asian-style tea room filled with perfumes from the East, an authentic Emporium coffee bar with selections from around the world, a widely stocked Gin Bar inspired by a real distillery, a zesty juice bar made from fresh ingredients, and a gelateria with a multitude of flavors to tempt your sweet-tooth.

MSC Europa will debut in December 2022 and cruises on the ship are now open for bookings.