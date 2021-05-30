Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Offering 40% Off Cruises for Memorial Day Weekend

Carnival Offering 40% Off Cruises for Memorial Day Weekend

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line is offering up to 40% off cruises and deposits as low as $50 per person for Memorial Day Weekend.

Carnival Cruise Line just received approval from the CDC for their Phase2A restart plans from U.S. cruise ports.  Carnival is hoping to have at least four cruise ships back in service in July with more ships gradually returning throughout the rest of the year.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Memorial Day Sale includes the following:

Offer applies to new bookings made by June 1, 2021. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities. Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2024 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code PEG.

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (Excluding all Europe, Alaska, Vista, Horizon, Panorama, Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings). $149 per person deposit is applicable to Vista, Horizon, Panorama, Celebration and Mardi Gras sailings. $199 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, all Europe and Alaska sailings.

For complete terms and details of this Memorial Day Sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Ship in Dry Dock Receiving Name Change and New Features

