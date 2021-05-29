Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship in Dry Dock Receiving Name Change and New Features

Carnival Cruise Ship in Dry Dock Receiving Name Change and New Features

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is giving one of their cruise ships a massive renovation right now that will not only see new features added to the vessel, but the ship will emerge from dry dock with a new name.

Carnival Victory sailed her final cruise last February but due to the pandemic, the ship’s transformation was delayed for over a year.  The vessel is currently in dry dock receiving the massive remodel and will emerge as Carnival Radiance.

What is being added to the cruise ship while in the month’s long dry dock?

New offerings added to Carnival Radiance during its bow-to-stern makeover will include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse created by Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri, Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant, Bonsai Sushi, and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.

All of the cruise ship’s public spaces will also be updated including the WaterWorks aqua park, youth facilities, retail shops, Cloud 9 Spa, the SportSquare outdoor recreation complex with a suspended ropes course, and a new Liquid Lounge home to Carnival Cruise Line’s award-winning Playlist Productions shows.

For those who want to take a trip down memory lane on Carnival Victory, here is a nine minute video tour of the cruise ship.

This is not the first cruise ship that Carnival has renamed after radical ship transformations.  Carnival Destiny was renamed Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Triumph now sails as Carnival Sunrise.

Carnival Radiance will debut later this year sailing short three and four night cruises from Long Beach, California.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
