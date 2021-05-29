Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean has extended their Cruise with Confidence program that allows cruisers to cancel their sailing within 48 hours of departure.

Royal Caribbean has extended Cruise with Confidence through July 31, 2021.  The policy allows for cancelations up to 48 hours prior to sailing in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) when booking by the end of July, for cruises through April 30, 2022.

It addition, the cruise line’s Cruise with Confidence allows guests to take advantage of their Best Price Guarantee up to 48-hours prior to sailing, ensuring the best deal.

Royal Caribbean is working with the CDC on the return of cruises from U.S. ports.  The cruise line will sail their first cruise to the Bahamas and Caribbean in two weeks when Adventure of the Seas departs from Nassau.

Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line to receive CDC approval for test cruises out of Florida.  The simulated voyage will take place on June 20-22 on Freedom of the Seas.  This will allow the cruise line to offer cruises from Florida without requiring passengers to be vaccinated.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
