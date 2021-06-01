Carnival Cruise Line’s Current Health Protocols for Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line is currently working with the CDC so a few of their cruise ships can resume cruises next month and sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Alaska. Just last week, the CDC approved of Carnival’s Phase 2A restart plans and there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.



What new health protocols will Carnival Cruise Line have on their ships when cruises start back up? While the cruise line is still working on exact details with the CDC, here is what Carnival currently has listed for guest protocols for their cruises.

Enhanced Health Screenings

Every guest will undergo enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings. Carnival Cruise Line will refer anyone with signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or who are identified at-risk, for additional medical screening before allowing them to board.

Secondary screenings (and health checks throughout the cruise) will be performed when necessary. Contact tracing is planned for every cruise. Protocols are evolving and as changes are announced, Carnival will share more information as soon as possible.

Sponsored Links



Responsible Social Distancing

Physical distancing will be maintained throughout check-in and embarkation, and will be required in terminals, on board cruise ships, on private islands, and during shore excursions.

This will be managed by adjusting the flow of groups and through reduced occupancy, staggered activity times, and closely managed group sizes. Entertainment programs and restaurants will be designed to enhance physical distancing.

Masks

Face masks for all forms of transportation are still required by the CDC; however, protocols are evolving and as changes are announced, Carnival will share more information as soon as possible.

Personal Hygiene

Guests will be encouraged to use the hand-washing sinks and hand sanitizer dispensers at venue entrances and in high-traffic areas throughout cruise ships. Guests will be asked to follow health information about the ways to stay healthy on board and when ashore through daily programming, entertainment systems, announcements, in-stateroom literature, and their app. There will be no self-service for meals, Carnival will do the serving for you.

Shore Excursions

Carnival Cruise Line is working with local authorities, destinations and tour operators so that the enhanced health and safety measures on board are maintained ashore. Carnival will follow the health protocols for every port they visit.

There may be a reduction in the capacity of excursions and tour vehicles. Only shore excursions that comply with the cruise line’s prescribed protocols will be permitted, with strict adherence required of all guests and denial of re-boarding for any guests who do not comply.

Alaska cruises on Carnival Cruise Line will require that all guests be fully vaccinated (14 days after the final dose).

Carnival is currently not planning to have a vaccine requirement for cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

It is important to note that these protocols may change before Carnival resumes cruises.